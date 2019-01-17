6 details you may have missed on the mid-season return of ‘Riverdale’

caption Reggie and Veronica have chemistry. source Shane Harvey/The CW

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode nine of “Riverdale,” titled “No Exit.”

“Riverdale” returned Wednesday from its mid-season break.

The episode featured some pop culture references, including some to “Cabaret.”

The episode also made callbacks to season one.

Archie is in some serious trouble on “Riverdale.”

During the mid-season return of the hit CW series Wednesday, Archie was attacked by a bear and left critically injured. As he bled out, he had a feverish dream sequence that saw him confront his demons. Though his fate was left hanging in the balance, Archie will probably survive.

As for everyone else, Toni and Cheryl said they love each other but were kicked out of the Southside Serpents for breaking the rules, Edgar from the Farm took all of the kids from the Sisters of Quiet Mercy despite Betty’s efforts, Reggie and Veronica kissed, and the Sisters of Quiet Mercy committed mass suicide to avoid going on trial against Hiram.

The show also included some references and callbacks. We worked with Archie Comics to find six details you may have missed.

“No Exit,” the episode title, comes from a 1944 French play.

caption Archie was having vivid dreams. source The CW

The play by Jean-Paul Sartre centers on three people who have died. This depiction of the afterlife sees the three strangers placed in a single room in Hell.

Josie sings two songs from “Cabaret,” a Broadway musical and musical movie, in Veronica’s speakeasy.

caption Josie onstage at the speakeasy. source Shane Harvey/The CW

She first sings the song “Cabaret” at the start of the episode. Later on the episode when she is rehearsing at the speakeasy, she sings “Maybe This Time.” Veronica also sings her own version of “Maybe This Time.”

Mr. Sowerberry should sound familiar.

caption Mr. Sowerberry on season one. source The CW

Sierra McCoy mentions a Mr. Sowerberry when she is discussing the case against Hiram. On season one, Sowerberry served as Hiram’s attorney. He helped Veronica and Hermione prepare their statements to free Hiram from prison.

Mr. Sowerberry is also the name of an undertaker from Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist.”

Ms. Weiss, the social worker, may be a comic reference.

caption Ms. Weiss speaking to Betty. source The CW

This could be purposeful or just a coincidence, but Alan Weiss is a comic artist and writer whose work can be seen in DC and Marvel comics.

Hermione’s Glamergé egg takes its name from a real product.

caption Cheryl holding the Glamergé egg. source The CW

A Fabergé egg is a jeweled egg created by the House of Fabergé in Russia.

The outfits being worn by Jughead, Betty, and Veronica during Archie’s dream sequence were a call back to the first season.

caption Betty on season one and season three. source The CW

Betty is wearing the pink dress she wore to the semi-formal on the first episode.

Jughead’s shirt is from the comics.

caption Jughead in his “S” shirt on season one and season three. source The CW

Jughead is wearing his “S” shirt, which is often shown on the show.

Veronica’s cape is from when she met Archie and Betty.

caption Veronica on season one and season three. source The CW

They met in Pop’s Diner.

