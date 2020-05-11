All your questions about season 5 of ‘Riverdale’ answered

caption KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Charles Melton, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse on season four, episode 19 of “Riverdale.” source Katie Yu/The CW

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season four of The CW’s “Riverdale.”

Season four of “Riverdale” recently concluded, but there’s more to look forward to when the show returns for a fifth season.

The premiere date has yet to be revealed since filming is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said that fans can expect to see prom and graduation tackled early in season five.

Stars Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones) and Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge) are also leaving the series.

The fourth season of The CW’s “Riverdale” is over, but there’s plenty more to look forward to when the show returns.

Season four was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production, so the season ended with 19 episodes instead of 22. Regardless, the most recent episode hinted at what’s next for the people of the murder-ridden town on season five.

Insider rounded up all the details we know so far about the fifth season.

Season 5 will begin with an episode centered on the prom

caption Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, and Cole Sprouse on season four, episode 19 of “Riverdale.” source The CW

“Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told “Entertainment Tonight” that the cast and crew filmed “more than half” of the prom episode (originally planned as episode 20 of season four) before production halted.

“When it became clear that we weren’t gonna be able to finish the season, the first thing I kind of did was look at episode 20 to see if we could cobble together an episode from that,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “And though we actually shot the prom, where a lot of dramatic stuff happened, there were so many emotional scenes with Archie and Veronica and Jughead and Betty that it felt like we just couldn’t quite do it.”

He also described the episode as “really classic ‘Riverdale.'”

In addition, Aguirre-Sacasa told “Entertainment Tonight” that the prom episode will affect Archie and Veronica’s relationship.

“We haven’t heard or seen the last of the song that Archie wrote for Betty [on season four, episode 18], and right at this moment where they should be celebrating everything, a lot happens,” he said. “It’s pretty dramatic what happens at prom with Varchie.”

The love square involving Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead will continue to be explored

caption Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott, KJ Apa, and Camila Mendes on season four, episode 19 of “Riverdale.” source Kailey Schwerman/The CW

Season four revisited the mutual romantic feelings that Betty and Archie had as childhood best friends and neighbors. Archie and Betty cheated on their partners when they kissed during episode 17 (the musical episode), but Betty went on to put an end to whatever she and Archie were doing during the following episode.

“The relationship drama will always be one of the driving forces of the show,” Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly. “And though the status quo is a little bit returned in episode 19, the story is nowhere near finished yet.”

The showrunner also told “Entertainment Tonight” that on an upcoming episode, “all of the relationship stuff that we’ve been playing throughout the season, kind of, comes back.”

A graduation episode will also take place early in season 5

caption Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on season four, episode 19 of “Riverdale.” source The CW

“It’s such a rite of passage,” Aguirre-Sacasa told “Entertainment Weekly” of the episode, which has yet to be filmed. “So many graduations were canceled this year. I really, really loved that episode. So I’m looking forward to doing it at some point.”

Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols are leaving the show

caption Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols on “Riverdale.” source The CW

Ulrich and Nichols star as two main characters on “Riverdale,” FP Jones (Jughead’s dad) and Hermione Lodge (Veronica’s mom), respectively.

In February 2020, TVLine revealed that the two actors would be exiting the show after season four. Since the news came out prior to season four ending earlier than planned, Ulrich and Nichols will now leave the series during season five.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on ‘Riverdale,’ and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich said in a statement shared by TVLine. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

Nichols also shared a statement, telling TVLine: “I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family. We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

Fans will have to wait until season five to see how FP and Hermione are written off the show, but Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly that their characters won’t be killed off.

Season 5 will reveal more about Toni Topaz’s backstory

caption Vanessa Morgan on season four, episode 18 of “Riverdale.” source The CW

Since Toni (Vanessa Morgan) joined the show during season two, few details about her have been revealed to fans. She was a member of the Southside Serpents before creating the Pretty Poisons, enjoys photography, and has been dating Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) since the second season. During season four, episode 12, Toni also revealed to Cheryl that she had a similar sexual assault experience.

“Riverdale” writer Ted Sullivan said that a “heavy” Toni episode was supposed to be part of season four, but will now be postponed to season five.

Meanwhile, Aguirre-Sacasa told “Entertainment Tonight” that Cheryl will find out “that Toni’s family has some pretty strong opinions about Toni dating Cheryl. And we find out that Toni’s family hasn’t even known that Toni has been dating Cheryl.”

Fans will also be introduced to some of Toni’s family members.

The premiere date is unclear

caption Cole Sprouse on season four, episode 19 of “Riverdale.” source The CW

Since the coronavirus is still spreading globally, it’s not clear when filming of “Riverdale” will resume and when fans will get to see new episodes.