The first trailer for season 4 of ‘Riverdale’ shows that Jughead is alive, but it’s unclear for how long

Olivia Singh
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse star as Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse star as Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on “Riverdale.”
The CW

  • The first trailer for season four of The CW’s “Riverdale” gives a glimpse of how the characters will tackle their senior year of high school amid more drama and mysteries.
  • On the season three finale, a time jump to spring break showed Betty, Veronica, and Archie standing in front of a fire, agreeing to burn their bloody clothes and Jughead’s iconic beanie.
  • The new trailer shows Betty, Archie, Veronica, FP Jones, and others wandering through the woods with flashlights and searching for Jughead, who has seemingly gone missing.
  • “What I’m about to tell you puts everything on the line,” Betty says.
  • Betty also gets hit in the back of the head with a gun and another scene shows Jughead trapped in a box, screaming for someone to let him out.
  • Watch the trailer below. Season four premieres on Wednesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.
