Cole Sprouse won’t confirm the nature of his relationship with ‘Riverdale’ co-star Lili Reinhart: ‘It’s just something that exists’

caption Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend FOX’s Teen Choice Awards in 2018. source Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images

“Riverdale” co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are still private about their relationship.

Sprouse told GQ that it just “exists.”

The two still share photos of each other on social media.

“Riverdale” co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart don’t often talk about their relationship status.

In a new interview with GQ, Sprouse, 26, explained that the reported couple prefers to keep their personal lives private.

“It’s not something that we hide, or it’s not something that we show off,” he said. “It’s just something that exists.”

Read more: ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart says her relationship with Cole Sprouse is filled with ‘adventures’

Sprouse and Reinhart, 22, play couple Jughead and Betty, respectively, on the hit CW show. Reports that the two actors were together in real life started when they were spotted together in the summer of 2017.

Though they are both still quiet about their relationship, they’ve been sharing more photos on Instagram and calling each other “love.”

Read more: Cole Sprouse recently called co-star Lili Reinhart ‘my love’ – here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

Reinhart told Teen Vogue in October that she doesn’t have to talk about her romantic life if she doesn’t want to.

“I keep my relationship private because it’s just between two people, and that’s the way it should be. It’s not like I’m trying to dangle my relationship in front of people’s faces like…It’s just, you don’t need to know. People feel like they’re owed that, and you’re absolutely not owed anything by me.”

Read the full story at GQ.