11 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart

You probably know actress Lili Reinhart from her role as Betty Cooper on The CW's "Riverdale." This has been Reinhart's big break-out role.

Reinhart is taking a big step away from Betty Cooper in her upcoming movie role. She'll be playing a stripper in the film "Hustlers," starring alongside Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles.

Reinhart moved to Los Angeles by herself at 18 years old, which she describes as "the most miserable time of my life."

Reinhart is dating “Riverdale” co-star Cole Sprouse.

She doesn’t want to do another TV show when “Riverdale” ends.

You probably know actress Lili Reinhart from her role as Betty Cooper on The CW’s “Riverdale.” Though this has been Reinhart’s big breakthrough role, if you’re impressed with her work on the campy television show, you should know she only has more big projects on the horizon.

After all, there is so much more to know about Reinhart. Here’s a look at some facts about Reinhart you should know now:

Reinhart will have her first major film role alongside Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, ​and Julia Stiles.

Lili Reinhart will be playing a stripper in the film "Hustlers," starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles.

Reinhart is taking a big step away from Betty Cooper in her upcoming movie role. She’ll be playing a stripper in the film “Hustlers,” starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles.

The film is based on a New York magazine article about former strip club employees who came together to work against their Wall Street clients, and it’s expected to hit theaters on September 13, 2019.

Reinhart is dating “Riverdale” co-star Cole Sprouse.

Reinhart has briefly discussed her relationship with Cole Sprouse, though they do prefer to keep things private.

It took a while for Reinhart to confirm her reported relationship with Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead on “Riverdale,” but the two made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2019 Met Gala.

Reinhart has briefly discussed their relationship, though they do prefer to keep things private.

“I keep my relationship private because it’s just between two people, and that’s the way it should be,” she told Teen Vogue. “It’s not like I’m trying to dangle my relationship in front of people’s faces like, ‘you don’t know anything about us.’ It’s just, you don’t need to know. People feel like they’re owed that, and you’re absolutely not owed anything by me.”

She also calls “Riverdale” co-star Camila Mendes one of her best friends.

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes

Reinhart and Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica on “Riverdale,” are also really close in real life. A Cosmopolitan interview of the two of them observed that it seems like they’ve been “friends forever.”

“Cami and I are friends; I don’t need to go out of my way and make that apparent,” Reinhart told Who What Wear in a separate interview. “I wouldn’t do that just for press. Cami and I have held hands through this whole thing, which has been really amazing because we were both put on the same pedestal together. It’s really wonderful to have someone to go through that with.”

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reinhart grew up in Cleveland.

Reinhart grew up in Cleveland, where she was involved with musical theater. She described herself to Teen Vogue as an “artsy kid,” saying she wasn’t into sports and tried dancing, but was bad at it.

She started showing interest in acting at a young age and regularly went into New York to pursue it.

Reinhart told V magazine that she got a role in her first community play at 10 years old. She kept up with the plays and said the people around her recognized her talent.

“I was always a performer kid, like annoyingly so,” she said. “I would put on shows for my family and direct my friends in little plays, and my little sister, I’d make up dances with her.”

As she started to pursue it more seriously, her mom would regularly drive her into New York City for auditions, where they would use her dad’s hotel points to stay over.

“They kind of make it seem like, ‘And just like that, she got her big break,'” she said. “I’ve been working at this since I was 12, so it’s been a journey.”

You may have seen her in a few small television roles back in the day.

Lili Reinhart as Courtney Lane in NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," Season 13, Episode 9.

The actress got herself a manager when she was 14-years-old. She snagged some guest spots on shows like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Surviving Jack.”

Reinhart moved to Los Angeles by herself at 18 years old, which she describes as “the most miserable time of my life.”

Reinhart told W magazine that she moved to LA when she was 18-years-old, where she lived in shared apartments and had little money to support herself. She made ends meet by working at a family-style restaurant on Universal City Walk and took on as many auditions as possible.

“I had so much anxiety booking work, and I spent almost five months holed up in this bedroom in this house just feeling anxious, waiting for my next audition, and not doing anything else. It was the most miserable time of my life,” she said.

She was turned down for Betty Cooper a few times before she actually got the role.

The first time she auditioned for “Riverdale,” Reinhart said she was in between medication and “felt like a monster.” She spent three hours on her first audition tape and said she wasn’t surprised when she didn’t get the role.

A few months later, she auditioned for the same role again, telling W, “I auditioned in person with a fresh take and a fire under my a– that I hadn’t had before.”

She landed the role after that.

“All of us were turned down multiple times,” she said. “Except for Cole [Sprouse], I think.”

She has four tattoos.

Reinhart has four different tattoos that each have their own meaning. She told People that the arrow on her left forearm has to do with her struggles with depression and anxiety.

“An arrow can only go forward by being pulled back, so when you’re going through a hard time, being pulled back, it only means you’re about to experience something bigger and greater,” she said. “So that’s what that represents to me.”

She has a rose on her right arm that she said means she is “a warrior for love, and I wear my heart on my sleeve.” She also has a cross and an Earth sign tattooed on her.

If acting didn’t work out, her plan was to go to beauty school.

Acting isn’t Reinhart’s only passion. She told Teen Vogue that she loves doing makeup and would have pursued it as a career if she didn’t make it in Hollywood.

“I was going to go to makeup school because that seemed like the only other thing I was passionate about,” she said.

She said she loves watching YouTube tutorials and sometimes had fun trying out special effects looks she saw in movies.

She doesn’t want to do another TV show when “Riverdale” ends.

Reinhart said she knows that she doesn't want to stay on television when Riverdale is over.

The show may not be over yet, but Reinhart said she knows that she doesn’t want to stay on television when Riverdale is over.

“I know what my limits are,” She told Teen Vogue. “I know that after ‘Riverdale,’ I don’t want to do another 22-episode show because it really does take up your entire life, and as a 22-year-old, I want to be able to do other things.”

She also told V magazine that while she loves playing Betty and is super grateful for “Riverdale,” she’s excited to do different kinds of roles that show off her range.

“At the end of the day, I want to look back on the things I’ve done and say ‘I’m proud of this, I’m glad I did this,’ and not ‘Oh, I did that to just to fill time,'” She told Who What Wear. “I could have done a lot this hiatus, and I had the opportunity to do a lot, but I didn’t, because even when I didn’t have a right to be, I was always very picky about my scripts. I just look for great stories.”