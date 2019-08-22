How old the stars of ‘Riverdale’ are compared to their characters

caption Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead started the series as sophomores. source Unless the person you’re dating has the same exact friend group as you, it’s not a great idea to spend ALL of your time with them.

“Riverdale” premiered on The CW in 2017.

Its fourth season is set to premiere on October 9, 2019.

When the show first premiered, its characters were sophomores in high school while the cast were all 19 or older.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The “Riverdale” teens are gearing up for their senior year of high school, but the actors that play them are into their 20s.

Lili Reinhart (who plays Betty Cooper) and KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), the youngest of the cast, are both now 22. The stars’ ages range from 22 to 31.

Keep reading to see how each of the teenage characters on “Riverdale” differ in age from the actors who play them.

KJ Apa was 19 when he was cast as Archie Andrews, a 15-year-old high school sophomore.

Apa is now 22 while his character is finishing up his junior year of high school.

Lili Reinhart was also 20 when she started playing high school sophomore Betty Cooper.

Reinhart is 22 playing the now-high school junior.

Camila Mendes started playing sophomore Veronica Lodge when she was 22.

Mendes is now 25 and playing the high school junior.

Cole Sprouse was 24 when he started playing sophomore Jughead Jones.

Like the other characters, Jughead is a junior, while Sprouse is now 27.

Madelaine Petsch was 22 when she first started playing Cheryl Blossom, another sophomore classmate of Archie and his friends.

The 24-year-old actress is still playing Cheryl as a high school junior.

Ashleigh Murray was 28 when she started playing sophomore Josie McCoy.

Now 31, Murray will continue to play Josie in the upcoming show “Katy Keene” as a slightly older Josie pursuing her musical dreams in New York City.

Casey Cott has been playing Kevin Keller on the CW series since he was 24.

Keller is now a junior like the rest of the show’s characters, but Cott is 26.

Charles Melton was 26 when he joined the cast as Reggie Mantle during the show’s second season and replaced actor Ross Butler.

Melton is now 28.

Vanessa Morgan was 25 when she joined during the show’s second season as Toni Topaz.

Morgan is now 27.