10 major inconsistencies you probably never noticed on ‘Riverdale’

caption Certain things that have happened on “Riverdale” don’t entirely make sense. source The CW

Sometimes eagle-eyed fans notice small inconsistencies and plot holes on their favorite shows.

In the past, there have been a few strange, seemingly unexplainable moments on “Riverdale.”

Based on exterior shots, it doesn’t seem like Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper actually live next to each other, even though they are supposed to.

Cheryl Blossom and Jason Blossom are twins but they are not in the same grade.

Many other plot points either don’t factually make sense in the fictional world of “Riverdale” or else ignore real-world solutions entirely.

With a show like “Riverdale,” it can be difficult to execute major storylines without letting a few things slip through the cracks. And when TV shows leave questions unanswered or leave major plot holes open, eagle-eyed viewers have no problem taking to the internet to air their frustrations and discuss these perplexities.

Here are some inconsistencies and minor plot holes on “Riverdale” that you might not have noticed.

Warning: Major “Riverdale” spoilers ahead.

Betty Cooper doesn’t actually seem to live next door to Archie Andrews.

caption If this is Betty’s house, where is Archie’s yellow house? source The CW

On “Riverdale,” Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews are childhood friends and one of the major parts of their relationship is that they’d grown up living next to each other. Viewers have also seen Betty look out of her bedroom window directly into Archie’s bedroom window, which is only possible if they are actually next-door neighbors.

Based on footage of the homes “Riverdale” has shown viewers, it doesn’t seem possible that these two friends live next to each other.

If you look at the establishing shots of the Andrews’ house, their home is yellow and it is between a gray house and a blue house. On the other hand, the Coopers’ home is white and is only located next to a light-green house that, evidently, does not belong to the Andrews family.

Plus, because of how Betty can directly see into Archie’s window, it also wouldn’t really make sense if their houses were back-to-back.

Cheryl Blossom and Jason Blossom are twins but they are not in the same grade.

caption Cheryl is in Betty’s year and Jason was in Betty’s older sister Polly’s year. source The CW

On the first episode of “Riverdale,” Veronica, Archie, and Betty discuss how they are all about to be sophomores at Riverdale High. Over the course of the season, viewers learn that Cheryl is in the same class as Veronica, Archie, and Betty, which seems to signify that she is also a sophomore.

Later, viewers learn that Cheryl’s missing twin brother Jason is in the same class as Betty’s older sister, Polly. Since Jason and Cheryl are twins, some viewers don’t think it makes sense they’d be in different grades.

Many fans have speculated about this, with some suggesting that Jason was so smart he skipped a grade or that Polly was held back a year or two. Some also speculate that Cheryl is older than Veronica, Archie, and Betty – she just happens to share classes with them.

In one episode, Veronica snaps her necklace, spilling pearls everywhere. In reality, her necklace probably would not break like that.

caption Pearl necklaces are typically designed to not break so easily. source The CW

On episode nine of season one, Veronica breaks her signature pearl necklace with one simple tug. When it breaks, all of the pearls spill onto the floor.

In reality, if Veronica ripped off her pearl necklace it probably wouldn’t have sent pearls flying – chances are it would’ve plopped onto the ground in one piece.

Most pearl necklaces actually have small knots tied in the chain between each pearl to prevent the necklaces from breaking so easily and to stop the pearls from touching each other, because when pearls touch they can look more worn and discolored over time.

The famous syrup-tapping ceremony doesn’t seem to occur during the correct time of year.

caption Tapping season usually begins in the late winter or early spring. source The CW

The beginning of season one is the start of the school year, which is typically around September for most high schools in the US. And since Jughead’s birthday is on October 2 and it is celebrated during episode 10, viewers can assume the show’s first season takes place between September and early November.

Based on this, episode nine should take place sometime between September and the start of October. In this episode, the Blossom family’s annual maple-syrup tapping ceremony takes place in the snow-covered town of Riverdale. During the ceremony, a lot of sap flows from the tree – but it wouldn’t actually be possible for so much sap to flow from a tree in the fall.

Generally, sap begins running from maple trees when winter ends, typically in the spring when temperatures are consistently above freezing. And, according to Tap My Trees, the sap in maple trees generally begins flowing between mid-February and mid-March, not in September or October.

There’s real-life legislation that may have prevented Jughead from having to switch schools in season one.

caption If Riverdale is located in the US, Jughead might have been able to stay at Riverdale High. source The CW

During season one, Jughead was sent to live with a foster family on the Southside after his father got arrested. Because of this, he had to switch schools and transfer from Riverdale High to Southside High.

But, assuming the town of Riverdale is located in the US, Jughead might have been able to stay enrolled in Riverdale High – or he could have at least argued the decision to switch schools.

In the real world, part of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act might have prevented Jughead from having to switch schools due to a change of housing. According to the act, students without consistent housing are entitled to continue to attend the school where they were last enrolled at the time of their previous permanent residency.

In addition, the United States’ Every Student Succeeds Act offers some protections for individuals like Jughead who are in foster care. Under this act, students can stay enrolled at their original school if it is in their best interest.

Penelope Blossom was severely burned in a house fire but her skin looked unscathed a few episodes later.

caption It seems unlikely that she’d be able to heal so quickly. source The CW

At the end of season one, Penelope was badly burned in a house fire and she spent the beginning of season two covered in bandages. A few episodes later, Penelope’s face was uncovered and it had no scars and her eyebrows were perfectly intact.

Some fans have pointed out that since Penelope’s body and face were so badly burned in the house fire, it seems unlikely she would have healed so quickly and smoothly. The only evidence she was ever burned is the black glove she now wears to cover the scars on one of her arms.

Even the actress who plays Penelope Blossom, Nathalie Boltt, felt her character healed a bit too fast.

“In my view, I recovered a little quickly from the burns. I would have liked to be like the Hound on ‘Game of Thrones,’ like if half my face really had just been left burned and melted,” the actress told E! News in 2018.

Many fans theorize that the burns are gone because it would’ve been too expensive and time-consuming to create faux burns on the actress’s face for each episode.

Even though Jughead called Betty from a payphone, she somehow knew it was him before he even spoke.

caption She might’ve been expecting a call from him, but still. source The CW

On season one, episode 13, Jughead called Betty from a payphone from inside of Southside High. When Betty answered the phone, she immediately knew who was on the other line.

She picked up the phone and said, “Hey, where are you? Have you been getting my messages?” before Jughead even said a word.

She did glance at her phone’s screen before picking it up, but it wouldn’t have said Jughead’s name anyway – payphones typically just list a state name and phone number, or simply “Payphone” as the caller ID.

That being said, she may have been expecting a call from Jughead which is why she assumed it was him so quickly.

When the Black Hood calls Betty from a blocked number, they have their own special ringtone.

caption In previous episodes, Betty’s ringtone was a generic sound. source The CW

Each time Betty receives a phone call from the Black Hood, her ringtone is “Lollipop” by The Chordettes. In the past, Betty’s ringtone was not this song – it was a generic, beeping sound.

And when a phone number is blocked or unknown, the person calling cannot be the one originating the custom ringtone.

To make a custom ringtone for calls, the phone owners themselves must create a special distinction in their settings. Betty herself would have had to assign the “Lollipop” ringtone to all unknown callers prior to receiving the first threatening call.

Hal Cooper is the Black Hood, but the actor who plays Hal Cooper has never even worn the Black Hood’s mask.

caption The man who played the Black Hood does not also play Hal Cooper. source The CW

At the end of season two, the identity of the Black Hood is revealed to be none other than Hal Cooper, Betty’s father.

Earlier in the season, Archie came face-to-face with the Black Hood and noticed the killer’s piercing green eyes. The investigation into the Black Hood’s identity then became hyper-focused on those eyes.

Prior to the reveal, many speculated that the Black Hood was Hal, but weren’t convinced because Hal’s eyes were not the same as the Black Hood’s. These eagle-eyed fans were right – the person behind the Black Hood’s mask wasn’t technically Hal. It was a stunt actor.

“I’ve never worn the Hood. I’ve never put it on. It’s funny to me when people put my face next to the Hood and they’re like, ‘It’s Hal for sure! It’s exactly him,'” the actor who plays Hal, Lochlyn Munro, told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “I don’t know how people think that’s me, but that’s a stunt actor playing all of that stuff as the Hood.”

Even though she sent her there, Penelope Blossom didn’t seem to care when her daughter escaped from the Sisters Of Quiet Mercy.

caption Cheryl seemed to leave the place without her mom really caring. source The CW

During season two, Penelope Blossom sent her daughter Cheryl to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy for gay conversion therapy.

After a few days, Toni, Veronica, and Kevin rescued Cheryl from the group home and Cheryl went back to her mother. Although many viewers thought Penelope would be angry, Penelope doesn’t do anything to try to make Cheryl go back or further punish her – the show’s plot continues like Cheryl’s time in the home never happened.