The real-life Riverrun castle from ‘Game of Thrones’ is on sale for $650,000

Catelyn Stark's childhood home is up for sale.

The castle used to portray Riverrun in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is up for sale.

It’s actually called Gosford Castle and it’s located in County Armagh, Northern Ireland.

A portion of the impressive fortress is on the market for £500,000 ($650,000) and is comprised of six large apartments.

“When I first saw the stone walls of Riverrun rising from the Trident, towering over me, back then, I was a little more easily impressed. The boy in me thought the gods themselves must live in such a place.”

So says Petyr Baelish, or “Littlefinger” as he’s more commonly known, of House Tully’s castle in the fictional world of “Game of Thrones.”

“Thrones” fans will recognise the castle from season six of the HBO series when Jaime Lannister seizes control of the fort from Lord Brynden Tully. It is also the childhood home of Catelyn Stark – widow of Ned Stark and mother of some of the show’s biggest characters: Robb, Sansa, Arya, and Bran.

Riverrun in season six, episode seven of 'Game of Thrones.'

Well, if like Lord Baelish you dream of living in such a place, that dream could soon be made a reality.

Gosford Castle in Northern Ireland – the real-life Riverrun that was used for filming – is up for sale.

The 15-bedroom castle is currently accepting offers in excess of £500,000 ($650,000) – a steal for the seat of House Tully.

According to the property listing, the castle was built in the mid-1800s by the second Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson.

Riverrun while it was being used as the set for 'Game of Thrones.'

Since then, the castle has been used to accommodate World War Two troops and prisoners of war, and been run as a hotel.

In 2006, £4 million ($5.2 million) was invested in renovating the property in line with its “character and historic integrity.”

The portion of the castle for sale is comprised of six apartments, all of which have fittingly “Game of Thrones”-style names like ‘The Inner Bailey’ and ‘The Round Keep.’

It’s worth noting that the rooms are unfurnished, so you’ll have to bring your own Iron Throne if you want to make the purchase.