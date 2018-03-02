caption The largest ball of twine, Kansas. source Nick Theissen / Flickr

If a road trip packed with roadside attractions is on your bucket list, be prepared for the occasional disappointment.

Overcrowded sites and underwhelming curiosities are often the reality.

The Mystery Spot, for example, isn’t all that mysterious.

Lucy the Elephant, the oldest roadside attraction in the US, is essentially in a New Jersey parking lot.

Natural wonders and oversized objects enliven overseas travel and the great American road trip alike.

But the picturesque images you may have in your head don’t always align with how things look in real life.

From drab landscapes out west to big crowds at Stonehenge, these photos show the disappointing reality of roadside attractions in the US and abroad.

Hawaii’s steam vents create a dynamic landscape.

caption Steam vents on Hawaii’s Big Island. source Matthew Dillon/Flickr

On Hawaii’s Big Island, steam vents give the landscape an otherworldly look. Steam is released when ground water trickles down to hot volcanic rocks.

But up close, they aren’t so impressive.

caption A roadside steam vent. source Flickr/Malcolm Manners

Without steam, it’s just a hole in the ground.

Salvation Mountain in California beckons with its bright colors and psychedelic artwork.

caption Salvation Mountain, California. source Flickr/Brain

People from all over the country flock to the Colorado Desert in Southern California to explore this colorful religious shrine and work of art.

In reality, its just a little painted hill in the desert.

caption Salvation Mountain, California, from a distance. source Chris M. Morris / Flickr

The site (a mere 150 feet wide by 50 feet tall) requires gallons of paint, and constant maintenance and upkeep due to the harsh desert environment it calls home.

You might feel like you’re on a lunar expedition at Craters of the Moon in Idaho

caption Craters of the Moon, Idaho. source Bureau of Land Management/Flickr

Idaho’s Craters of the Moon are the product of lava eruptions that took place between 15,000 and 2,000 years ago.

Or not. In most lighting, the lava field looks pretty drab.

caption The craters are kind of boring to look at. source Flickr/David Wilson

Without the aid of Photoshop or a professional camera, the lava field looks much more humdrum.

Those seeking the elusive Fountain of Youth can find it in Florida.

caption A sign commemorating the Fountain of Youth in St. Augustine, Florida. source Jim Moore/Flickr

You’ll find it (or a facsimile, at least) at Ponce de Leon’s Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine. The attraction is named for the eponymous Spanish conquistador who colonized Florida in the 16th century while allegedly searching for the fountain.

But it’s not much to look at.

caption This fountain hardly looks magical. source Jim Moore/Flickr

This Fountain of Youth resembles a glorified storm drain – where’s the water?

Mystery Spot is billed as a gravitational anomaly.

caption The entrance to Mystery Spot, Santa Cruz, California. source Tshrinivasan/Wikimedia Commons

Described as a “gravitational anomaly,” the Mystery Spot sits in California’s Redwood Forest. The attraction challenges basic laws of gravity and physics; objects roll uphill and visitors lean over their toes without falling over.

But the “mystery” is actually based on optical illusions.

caption The slanted house at Mystery Spot. source Yelp/Cristina P.

Like all of Mystery Spot‘s features, the “gravity-defying” house is based on an optical illusion. The source of the sleight is what’s known as a gravity hill – an area of land in which a downhill slope appears to curve uphill.

Many stop by Blarney Castle in Ireland to kiss the infamous Blarney Stone.

caption Blarney Castle, home of the Blarney Stone. source psyberartist/Flickr

The hunk of Carboniferous limestone purportedly gives those who kiss it the gift of the gab.

But the stone is really just a germ-ridden wall.

caption A person kissing the Blarney Stone. source Wikimedia/Brian Rosner

In 2009, TripAdvisor named the Blarney Stone the most unhygienic attraction in the world. Forget about the power of eloquence – you might just ingest a Petri dish’s worth of bacteria instead.

If you’re driving through Kansas, you can see the world’s largest ball of twine.

caption The world’s largest ball of twine in Kansas. source Nick Theissen / Flickr

In Cawker City, Kansas, you’ll find the world’s largest ball of twine, which is comprised of at least 8 million feet of twine and weighs over 10 tonnes.

Besides just being a ball of twine, it’s also less impressive from farther away.

caption It’s just an orange mound. source Larry Porges/Shutterstock

Despite its impressive stats, the twine ball is really nothing more than a large, brownish orange mound. Over the years, the massive sphere has gradually lost its round shape.

More of a seaside attraction than a roadside one, the Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen is one of the city’s most popular sites.

caption The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen, Denmark. source Ppictures / Shutterstock

The sculpture, unveiled in 1913, pays homage to Hans Christian Andersen’s classic mermaid tale.

But the sculpture is so popular that you’ll have to wait your turn to snap a photo.

caption The crowd at the Little Mermaid statue, Copenhagen, Denmark. source Shutterstock

She’s only four feet tall, but the Little Mermaid draws quite the crowd.

The Desert of Maine may not be a true desert, but it’s still a popular destination.

caption Camel statues at the Desert of Maine. source Flickr/daveynin

Near Freeport, you’ll find the 40-acre Desert of Maine, an attraction frequented by 30,000 tourists each year. Although it’s not a true desert – the region gets too much precipitation -the sand and silt formed naturally from large glaciers that eroded during the last ice age.

But it mostly looks like a depressing sand lot.

caption The so-called desert. source Daderot/Wikimedia Commons

Natural marvel or not, the Desert of Maine is basically a depressing beach with some greenery.

Stonehenge fascinates archaeologists and tourists alike.

caption Sunset at Stonehenge, Wiltshire, UK. source iStock

As one of the Wonders of the World, the prehistoric (and mysterious) group of stones known as Stonehenge – parts of which were built as early as 3,000 BC – fascinates archaeologists and tourists alike.

In reality, you’ll have to fight crowds to get close to the stones.

caption Large crowds spoil the view at Stonehenge. source Flickr/Ann Wuyts

The iconic British monument attracts 800,000 tourists a year, which means that your view of the stones could be spoiled by hordes of people who are likewise trying to see the structure. Not to mention the fact that there’s an entrance fee to see this ancient wonder.

It’s Christmas all year round in North Pole, Alaska, where you’ll find the world’s largest Santa Claus.

caption The Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska. source Kuruman/Flickr

As the home of the world’s largest Santa Claus, this charming Alaska town (which isn’t actually located at the North Pole) is filled with Christmas cheer throughout the year.

But Santa himself doesn’t look so jolly.

caption The world’s largest Santa. source Flickr/Kuruman

St. Nick stands 42 feet tall, but he’s fenced in off the side of a road… like a reindeer at a petting zoo.

Who doesn’t want to take a detour off of the Atlantic City Expressway to climb inside a six-story elephant?

caption Lucy the Elephant, New Jersey. source wikipedia commons

Lucy the Elephant is a National Historic Landmark, and the oldest roadside attraction in the US, having been built in 1881.

In the middle of a parking lot is not the most scenic of stops.

caption Lucy the Elephant, New Jersey. source Cambodia 4 kids / Flickr

At least you don’t have to get out of your car for an up-close look.

Many stop at Abbey Road to walk in the Beatles’ footsteps.

caption Abbey Road, London. source Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock

Beatles fans the world over make the pilgrimage to London’s Abbey Road in order to recreate the band’s iconic album cover.

But the street isn’t just for pedestrians.

caption Watch out for buses, cars, and motorcycles when crossing Abbey Road. source Flickr/Chris Wheal

Just because it’s a tourist destination doesn’t change the fact that Abbey Road is open to vehicles. You might risk getting run over when you pose like the Fab Four.