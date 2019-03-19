2 former Tumi executives helped launch a startup that lets you customize your luggage down to every last detail — so we tried it out

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

There are a lot of things to be excited about when traveling, but luggage usually doesn’t make the list.

Roam – a startup founded by two former Tumi executives – is changing that by making completely customizable suitcases that match your style, taste, and personality.

There are four different suitcase options, which retail for between $450 to $550.

I personalized my own Jaunt XL carry-on ($475) and used it while I traveled – it’s super light, easy to carry, and I love that it’s so unique and easy to identify.

Most of us have just come to accept that what we wear when we travel is less representative of our personal style, and more representative of the functionality we crave for those hours spent on planes, trains, and the like. You’d think by 2019, where suitcases are equipped with batteries and you can customize everything from shoes to curtains, you’d be able to find a luggage option that stands out in a sea of black and navy, without sacrificing the structural integrity necessary to make it through the baggage claim.

If you’re looking to add some personality and practicality to your packing game, it’s time you check out Roam.

Roam was founded with the idea of individuality in mind. While suitcases with more high-tech capabilities seemed to be popping up everywhere, there seemed to be a gaping hole in the market – there were no suitcases that you could really make your own. That’s what propelled the brands founders, who count two former Tumi executives among their ranks, to make high-quality luggage that’s fully customizable.

Roam offers four sizes of luggage that range in price from $450 to $550: The Jaunt (carry-on size), The Jaunt XL (wide carry-on), The Journey (medium checked bag), and The Globetrotter (large checked bag). Each bag is made with 100% virgin U.S. polycarbonate, a lightweight but sturdy material that wards off scratches and dents. You’ll also find a practical, TSA-approved lock fully integrated into the bag, so you don’t need to purchase an additional lock. Additionally, every bag includes ergonomic handles and ball-bearing wheels that make rolling the bag down even the most uneven roads a breeze.

For most, the biggest draw of Roam is the endless customization opportunities – there are over 1 million unique color combinations. If you love the idea of personalizing your own bag, but aren’t really sure where to start, you can find a selection of designs curated by Roam’s own design team – buy them as is, or make a few tweaks to add a personal touch. If you want to make your bag totally your own, you can do that too. Choose from the simple customization or full customization options – simple lets you pick the bag’s primary color and accent color, while full lets you customize all nine parts of the bag. No matter what kind of customization you decide on, you can add a monogram to your bag so it’s known that it’s yours.

The Roam Difference

I got to create my very own Roam carry-on suitcase, and the chance couldn’t have come at a better time. My tried and true eBags polyester carry-on was showing its first signs of wear and tear after years of my flagrant overpacking. With a weekend trip looming a few weeks in the distance, I needed something new – something sturdy and simple to take my belongings from point A to point B without any issues. Roam provided all that and then some.

caption There are over 1 million color combinations to create at Roam. source ROAM

I went for the Jaunt XL ($475), a carry-on that’s a little wider than usual for some extra storage space. I took the full customization route, which lets you customize everything down to the stitching. There are eight shell color options available, and even more colors for the smaller details like the zipper and zipper binding. It took me a while to decide just how to personalize the carry-on, after all there are so many choices – and customizing stuff is really fun, so I could have spent another hour just playing around with different colors. Ultimately, I chose to make just about everything on the case pink, except for all-black wheels and a purple monogram patch on the back. I don’t even like pink that much, but something about the combination felt right.

The suitcase arrived wrapped in a large dust bag to keep it clean. It’s sleek with just enough shine, and I have to admit that the whole monochromatic thing looks really nice, even in a bright color like pink. What surprised me most, though, was the weight. It says this bag weighs 6.2 pounds, but it feels even lighter. When taking weekend trips, I always dread taking the subway because the turnstiles and stairs offer a particularly inhospitable environment for maneuvering heavy luggage around. Roam takes the lug out of luggage, and I don’t just mean that in a kitschy way – even when filled to the brim, I could easily lift this bag over the subway turnstile, carry it up flights of stairs, and safely put it in the overhead bin on a flight.

When I had to check my bag, finding it at baggage claim was a breeze – I guess not many people out there have an all-pink suitcase.

Since it’s such a bright pink color, I knew it would be susceptible to scratches and stains. There were what looked like stains, but when I got home from my trip I simply wiped the suitcase down with a damp paper towel and it looked good as new.

Bottom Line

Roam may not be the most high-tech suitcase out there, but it’s a really high-quality product with a fun option of customization. Plus, everything is made in the USA and shipped straight to your door with no middlemen or extra markups. You’ll also get a 60-day trial to give the luggage a test run, and it comes with a five-year warranty in case you encounter any bumps down the road. If you’re looking for a travel companion that complements your personal style, Roam is definitely worth a try.