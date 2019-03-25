Rob Gronkowski has been retired for less than 1 day and there are already talks of a comeback

source Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL at 29 years old after nine seasons.

However, there is already talk of a Gronkowski comeback, with his agent saying it wouldn’t “shock” him if Gronkowski suited up for a few games late in the year if the New England Patriots needed him.

The Patriots may look to the trade market to find more weapons for Brady, but if they need reinforcements in December or January, the seeds have already been planted for a Gronkowski comeback.

Rob Gronkowski on Sunday announced his retirement from the NFL after an incredible nine-year career.

Gronkowski is just 29, but has battled numerous injuries and owns off-the-field interests that likely swayed his decision.

Early into his retirement tour, however, people are already talking about Gronkowski making a comeback, a fairly odd move so early into his decision.

Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Monday that if New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called Gronkowski midway through the 2019 season asking him for help, Gronkowski could be persuaded to come back.

Drew Rosenhaus on @GetUpESPN on Rob Gronkowski’s future: “If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let’s just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said ‘Rob, I need you.’ I wouldn’t be shocked if he came back to play a few games.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2019

NBC Sports’ Peter King reported that Rosenhaus said it wouldn’t “shock” him if Gronkowski came back.

Rosenhaus told King: “You try as an agent to do everything you can for your clients, and I asked Rob if there was anything I could do for him, if there was anything I could ask the Patriots to make his job better. He said no, there’s really not anything. Then I asked his dad, ‘You sure he wants to give up $10 million this year?’ He told me, ‘Drew, he’s got all the money he needs.'”

King wrote: “So that’s it … or is it? Rosenhaus said it wouldn’t shock him if Gronkowski decided to come back sometime in 2019. We’ll see.”

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Patriots’ offensive skill group is perhaps the weakest of the Brady era at the moment. Without Gronkowski, Brady’s top receiving weapons are Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan. The Patriots have two talented running backs in James White and Sony Michel, but none of those four players are best as No. 1 options.

With the best players off the board in free agency, there will be rumors of the Patriots looking to trade draft assets for better skill players. King mentioned the Cincinnati Bengals’ A.J. Green or the New York Giants’ Sterling Shepard as possible targets.

The Patriots are also the best team in the NFL at finding productive players late in the draft, so it wouldn’t surprise anyone of they find a gem in the sixth or seventh round.

If they’re in need of help late in the year, however, perhaps Brady will place a call to his former top weapon to see if he’d be interested in returning. The seeds have already been planted.