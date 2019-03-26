The fabulous life of Rob Gronkowski, the NFL’s most lovable party boy, who is retiring from the NFL with all of his $54 million saved

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL.

Gronkowski will go down as one of the most dynamic NFL players of all-time, but he’s just as well known for his off-field antics.

Gronkowski has a love of partying, WWE, acting, and an overall outsized personality that makes it seem unlikely he’ll disappear from the public eye any time soon.

Rob Gronkowski on Sunday announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons.

The news was not a shock as Gronkowski was reportedly mulling retirement over the last two years, but it was nonetheless surprising to see one of the game’s biggest stars call it quits at 29 years old.

Gronkowski leaves behind a legacy as one of the game’s most dynamic players both on and off the field.

While Gronk might have been one of the most unstoppable forces on offense in the entire league, he was just as well known for his outsized personality.

From a love of partying, public antics, WWE appearances, a fledgling acting career, and – somewhat surprisingly, given his public persona – a savvy approach to finances, here’s a look at the life of Rob Gronkowski.

Rob Gronkowski announced that he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons, all with the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski will go down as one of the best tight ends of all-time, with 521 total catches (130th all-time), 7,861 receiving yards (104th all-time), and 79 touchdowns (28th). He also won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, made four All-Pro teams, and five Pro Bowl teams.

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Gronkowski’s career accomplishments don’t necessarily tell the full tale of his impact. During his career, Gronkowski was one of the most unstoppable forces in all of football, and could have easily climbed higher on the all-time career lists if not for injuries and an early retirement.

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Gronkowski also claimed the title for best touchdown spike during his career.

Gronkowski made nearly $54 million in his nine years in the NFL, sixth-most for a tight end, according to Spotrac.

source Jeff Zelevansky/Getty

Source: Spotrac

However, Gronkowski has said he didn’t spend any of his NFL earnings, instead relying on his endorsement money.

Gronkowski has a long list of endorsements throughout his career, including Nike, Tide, Dunkin’ Donuts, Monster, Honey Nut Cheerios, Lyft, Visa, Foot Locker, and more.

Gronkowski once said he used to endorse anything because was so enamored with the money he was making.

Source: Uninterrupted

Despite a solid revenue stream, Gronkowski credited his financial savvy to living simply. “Get what you need to be comfortable, save the extra,” he said.

By professional athlete standards, Gronkowski doesn’t seem to live an incredibly lavish life. He appears to own two homes. One is in Foxborough, Massachusetts, near the Patriots practice facility, where he lives with two roommates.

source CBS Boston

The house was famously broken into and robbed during the 2017 Super Bowl.

Source: CBS Boston

Gronkowski appears to also have a Boston penthouse that he put up for sale in 2019 for $2.3 million.

According to Boston Magazine, it is not confirmed that Gronkowski owns the penthouse, but the Boston Herald reported in 2016 that the home sold to a Gronkowski Endorsements LLC. The home also features several pieces of Gronkowski and Patriots apparel on the walls.

Source: Douglas Elliman

As of 2015, Gronkowski was driving a Mercedes.

Gronkowski told Uninterrupted’s Maverick Carter that one big splurge was a diamond chain.

“I gotta finally treat myself,” Gronkowski said of the decision to buy the necklace. “It’s been eight years, I haven’t really bought anything in my career, don’t really have anything luxury like that. So, last week I finally went out and bought myself a chain.”

Source: Uninterrupted

Otherwise, Gronkowski said he wants to save for a private jet, which he called “pricey.”

Though Gronkowski lives more modestly than some professional athletes, very little about him is understated. His performances at the Patriots’ Super Bowl parades are legendary — from going shirtless this year…

source Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images

… and chugging beers while shirtless …

source Faith Ninivaggi/Boston Herald/Media News Group/Getty Images

… to just chugging beers for the 2016 Super Bowl parade.

source Richard Cashin/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Gronk might be known as the NFL’s most notorious partier. He once owned a party bus called the “Sinners Bus.”

Source: Sports Illustrated

The Gronk Bus is now a party bus available for rent in Foxborough.

Source: Gronk Bus LLC/Twitter

He previously topped the party bus by introducing a Gronk party boat cruise.

Source: Gronk’s Party Ship/Twitter

How much does Gronk love to party? He reportedly once racked up a $102,000 bar tab in Las Vegas, though Gronkowski denied the rumors.

source Robin Marchant/Getty Images for ESPN

Source: TMZ

Gronkowski went above and beyond even for the typically flamboyant outfits at the Kentucky Derby,

source Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Gronkowski enjoys partying enough that Tom Brady put him on a food and alcohol diet. As it turns out, it was pretty difficult!

When he’s not partying, Gronkowski has dipped his toes into show business — something he is expected to do more of in retirement.

source Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Gronkowski has made TV and film appearances as himself, but his big acting debut was in a film called “American Violence.” The movie has a 28% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes

Gronkowski also acted in a low-budget movie called “You Can’t Have It” in which he played a cop. He didn’t earn rave reviews.

Source: Sports Illustrated

Gronkowski might be better suited for WWE. He made an appearance at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Source: WWE

Gronk seems to crash plenty of other events. He popped into Sean Spicer’s press briefing in 2017 when the Patriots were visiting the White House.

He has joined Paul McCartney on stage.

He was his typically silly self at the Red Sox opening day in 2017 when he stole Tom Brady’s jersey and ran with it on the infield.

In his downtime, Gronkowski hangs out with his girlfriend, SI swimsuit model Camille Kostek. They’ve dated since 2015.

The two seem to travel when Gronkowski isn’t in season.

Gronkowski is also a big family man. He has four brothers — Gordie, Dan, Chris, and Glenn.

Several of them, including their father, appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” together.

Dan, Chris, and Glenn Gronkowski all played in the NFL for various lengths of time. Glenn even played with Rob on the Patriots.

Gronkowski runs the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, which focuses on youth sports, education, and physical activity. His family also seems to be involved with his charity.

source Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Gronkowski would seem to have plenty of things to keep him occupied without football. But how long will it last? His agent already suggested Gronkowski could come back this season if the Patriots needed him.

Until then, there will be a giant, Gronk-sized hole in the NFL — though we’re guessing Gronkowski won’t be disappearing from the public eye any time soon.

