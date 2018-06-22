See inside the California estate actor Rob Lowe is selling for $47 million, where Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres are neighbors

Myelle Lansat, Business Insider US
Every inch of the 10,000 square-foot home is tastefully decorated.

  • Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl are selling their 10,000 square-foot estate, listed for $47 million with Sotheby’s International Realty.
  • It’s in Montecito, California, the area hit with mudslides earlier this year that killed at least 17 people.
  • The home sits on 3.4 acres of land and has views of the Pacific Ocean and nearby Santa Ynez mountains.

“Parks and Recreation” actor Rob Lowe and his jewelry designer wife Sheryl are selling their 3.4-acre estate in Montecito, California, for $47 million, according to a new listing from Sotheby’s International Realty.

The couple bought the land, near Santa Barbara, in 2005 and designed the home from the ground up, recruiting an architect, interior designer, landscape architect, and even a feng shui master. It was inspired by the Virginia countryside where the famous actor grew up and was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest in November 2010.

The couple is selling the home because their children are grown and have moved out, they said in statement.

Earlier this year, the Montecito area was hit with recurring mudslides that destroyed hundreds of homes and resulted in more than a dozen deaths, but Lowe’s estate was unharmed, partly due to its elevation. The neighborhood is home to many celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jeff Bridges.

Below, take a tour of the $47 million estate.

Actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl listed their Montecito mansion with Sotheby’s International Realty for $47 million. They bought the land back in 2005.

They completed the home in 2009. It was the vision of architect Don Nulty, interior designer David Phoenix, landscape architect Mark Rios, and feng shui specialist David Cho.

The estate sits on 3.4 acres of land and totals 10,000 square feet of living space, offering ocean and mountain views. “I always wanted that house where everybody wants to go,” Lowe told Architectural Digest.

Nicknamed “Oakview,” the estate is tucked away amongst oak trees. Oprah Winfrey’s sprawling and secluded estate is located nearby.

The grounds feature a guest house, tennis court, reflecting pool, rose and vegetable gardens, two outdoor fireplaces, fountains, two observation decks, and a koi pond.

The main house has 20 rooms including six bedrooms, a piano bar, formal dining areas, a wine cellar, and several terraces.

The property comes with a two-bedroom guesthouse and a total of eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

There’s plenty of room for outdoor entertaining…

…and even a home theater.

The gym is well-stocked and even has views of its own.

The couple’s two children had individual suites in the home with personal living rooms and bathrooms.

An 800 square-foot pool house includes separate staff quarters, a bedroom, and full kitchen.

The property also includes a garage bay that easily fits seven cars.

The largest kitchen out of four on the property features reclaimed French oak floors, a Calacatta marble-top island, and a breakfast room with an automatic pocket door.

Lowe told Architectural Digest that it’s a “house perfect for mud boots or high heels.”

