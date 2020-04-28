Rob Lowe said Tom Cruise once went ‘ballistic’ after he found out they had to share a room together in a hotel

caption Robe Lowe and Tom Cruise starred together in “The Outsiders.” source Warner Bros/Producers Sales Organisation/StudioCanal/JB Lacroix/ Getty Images

Rob Lowe told Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard that Tom Cruise was very unhappy at having to share a room with him while making “The Outsiders.”

Lowe said: “[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check in and Tom finds out that we’re sharing a room and just goes ballistic.”

“The Outsiders” was only Cruise’s third film, but Lowe said Cruise already had a sense of who he was and who he was going to be: “He’s had his eye on the ball since day one.”

Lowe said: “I remember going, ‘Wow, this guy is the real deal.”

Lowe and Cruise worked closely together on the 1983 film “The Outsiders,” directed by Francis Ford Coppola, but Cruise had a meltdown during the auditions process in New York when he was told he’d be sharing a room with Lowe.

“All of the L.A. people survived the L.A. auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version,” Lowe said. “So it was me and Tom Cruise and Emilio [Estevez] and C. Thomas Howell.”

“[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in and Tom finds out that we’re sharing a room and just goes ballistic,” Lowe told Shepard, laughing.

“To me, what’s great about the story is, there’s certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history,” Lowe said.

“And the notion that an 18-year-old actor with a walk-on part in ‘Endless Love’ and like a 7th lede in ‘Taps’ could have that kind of like wherewithal.”

Lowe here referenced Cruise’s limited filmography at the time, as “The Outsiders” was only his third film appearance, yet Lowe stated that Cruise already seemed to carry around a star power.

“I remember going, ‘Wow, this guy is the real deal,'” he said. “I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can’t argue with the results. He’s had his eye on the ball since day one.”

