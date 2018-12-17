I tried Robb Vices, a luxury subscription box that’s the perfect last-minute gift for men

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Robb Vices

Robb Vices is a luxury box subscription that comes full of fun, quirky, premium surprises each month.

Three-, six-, and 12-month plans are available, as well as individual months.

If you order on Monday, December 17, the first box will arrive in time for Christmas, making this a perfect, thoughtful last-minute Christmas gift.

Robb Vices is offering an exclusive discount for Business Insider readers. Use promo code INSIDER at checkout, and you’ll save $100 on a three-, six-, or 12-month subscription. Plus, you’ll get a free $25 gift card for Vices Reserve, a members-only store with extras and limited-edition goodies.

Christmas is almost here, and we’re almost out of time to find the perfect gift. Fortunately, one of our favorite gift ideas is guaranteeing delivery in time for the holiday.

Robb Vices is a luxury box subscription service that delivers a box full of premium-oriented, high-end goods, generally with a loose theme tying the products together. Themes tend to be vague, like “a perfect moment,” a “survival kit,” or simply “retro.” Boxes included things like cigars, a turntable, cheese, a smartphone projector, and a bottle of wine.

Robb Vices offers three-, six-, and 12-month plans. While the subscriptions make a fun gift that keeps giving past the holidays, there’s also a month-to-month option so that you can just buy one or two months as a holiday gift. Prices range from $84.95-$99.95 per box, with the price per box being lower when you subscribe to a longer plan. Generally, the value of the items in each box exceeds the price you’ve paid, which means you’re getting a great deal on the fun luxury items.

Plus, when you order now, the first box will be delivered in time for Christmas.

A Robb Vices box subscription is a great way to treat yourself to a fun surprise delivered right to your door, or a perfect gift for a friend or loved one. You’re guaranteed to get more value from the box then you spend, and with cool, quirky, and interesting items, you’ll have fun seeing what’s coming that month.