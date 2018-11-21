Robbers in the fatal Kuala Lumpur jewellery heist shot at police at a supermarket entrance: Police

The robbers stole a large quantity of jewellery from a goldsmith shop located in a supermarket in Kuchai Lama. Facebook/Ls Beh

Five robbers have been shot dead by policemen after robbing a goldsmith shop in the Kuala Lumpur suburb of Kuchai Lama in the early morning on Wednesday (Nov 21), Bernama reported.

According to Selangor CID chief Fadzil Ahmat, four of the robbers were shot dead at the scene, Bernama said. The fifth robber fled in a car and was shot dead about 400 metres away. A sixth person was arrested.

Fadzil said the six men stormed the shop – which is located in a supermarket – armed with pistols, axes and machetes.

Police were dispatched to the scene after a member of the public spotted “suspicious individuals” wearing motorcycle helmets in a car in the supermarket’s vicinity.

Videos posted by netizens showed the robbers entering and leaving the supermarket during the heist.

One, who goes by the name Ls Beh on Facebook, even warned others to “Stay away from Kuchai Lama NSK Supermarket”.

Selangor police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the robbers opened fire after running into the police at the entrance of the supermarket.

“The team returned fire in self defence, killing all four,” he added.

In the resulting shoot-off, a policeman was shot in the knee, the Star reported. He is currently receiving treatment and is in stable condition, Bernama said.

Bernama added that police have seized the robbers’ weapons, two getaway cars – a Perodua Myvi and a Mercedes Benz – and recovered a “large quantity” of stolen jewellery.