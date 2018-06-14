Robbie Williams gave the world the middle finger during World Cup opening ceremony

The 2018 World Cup kicked off in Russia on Thursday with the opening ceremony, and entertainer Robbie Williams had an interesting message for the world.
Williams performed a few songs to kick off the tournament. During a pause in one song, and while standing near the sideline, the Englishman looked into one of the cameras and gave the world the middle finger.
Here is the moment captured by Fox.
- source
- Fox
