Robert De Niro’s company files a $6 million lawsuit against ex-employee accusing her of embezzling money and binge-watching Netflix on the job

Robert De Niro’s company, Canal Productions, filed a $6 million lawsuit on Saturday in New York against former employee Chase Robinson, accusing her of embezzling money and binge-watching Netflix while at work.

According to Variety, the suit alleged that Robinson spent an “astronomical amounts of time” watching Netflix, including 55 episodes of “Friends” over four days.

The suit also alleged that she charged the company huge hotel and restaurant bills, including $12,696.65 in unauthorized charges at swanky New York eatery Paola’s Restaurant over two years.

Business Insider messaged Robinson for comment but hasn’t gotten a response.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Robert De Niro’s Canal Productions filed a $6 million lawsuit against former employee Chase Robinson on Saturday, accusing her of embezzling money and binge-watching Netflix while on the job.

According to the suit, detailed in a story by Variety on Monday, Robinson started as an assistant for the Oscar-winning actor in 2008 and was later promoted to VP of production and finance at the company. She left the company in April, according to the suit.

The suit alleged that Robinson spent an “astronomical amounts of time” watching Netflix while at work. The complaint alleged that over a four-day period in January she watched 55 episodes of “Friends” and that over a four-day period in March she watched 20 episodes of “Arrested Development” and 10 episodes of “Schitt’s Creek.”

Read more: “It: Chapter Two” and “Joker” will give Warner Bros. a boost at the box office after a terrible summer

The suit also alleged that she charged the company huge hotel and restaurant bills, including $12,696.65 in unauthorized charges at the swanky New York eatery Paola’s Restaurant over a two-year period; $8,923.20 at Dean & DeLuca and Whole Foods; as well as $32,000 for Ubers and taxis.

According to the suit, Robinson allegedly even used millions of De Niro’s frequent flyer miles for personal trips.

Following her resignation in April, Robinson allegedly drafted a recommendation letter for herself, which De Niro refused to sign, according to the suit.

Business Insider sent a message to Robinson seeking comment but hasn’t gotten a response.