Robert De Niro returned as Robert Mueller in the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cold open

- Robert De Niro appeared as Robert Mueller in the cold open for the most recent episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which was hosted by Jason Momoa.
- In the segment, Donald Trump Jr. (played by Mikey Day) read bedtime stories to Eric Trump (played Alex Moffat) before getting interrupted by Mueller.
-
“People say you’re the worst thing that ever happened to my dad,” Eric told Mueller.
-
In response, De Niro’s Mueller said: “No Eric, getting elected president was the worst thing that ever happened to your dad.”
