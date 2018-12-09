Robert De Niro returned as Robert Mueller in the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cold open

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
Robert De Niro once again impersonated Robert Mueller.

NBC

  • Robert De Niro appeared as Robert Mueller in the cold open for the most recent episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which was hosted by Jason Momoa.
  • In the segment, Donald Trump Jr. (played by Mikey Day) read bedtime stories to Eric Trump (played Alex Moffat) before getting interrupted by Mueller.

  • “People say you’re the worst thing that ever happened to my dad,” Eric told Mueller.

  • In response, De Niro’s Mueller said: “No Eric, getting elected president was the worst thing that ever happened to your dad.”

  • Watch the video below.

