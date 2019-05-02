Watch Robert Downey Jr. say goodbye to the ‘Endgame’ crew as he wraps 10 years of playing Iron Man

- source
- Marvel Studios
- Robert Downey Jr. shared a video on Instagram showing the moment when he wrapped filming “Avengers: Endgame” at a studio in Atlanta, Georgia.
- The actor, who has portrayed Tony Stark/Iron Man since his first standalone movie was released in May 2008, said: ‘I got a lot of feelings, but I’m gonna take Chris’ lead. I’m gonna save them for Instagram. Thanks a bunch.” It’s unclear which famous Chris he was referring to since the MCU includes Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Pratt.
- In the video, Downey Jr. went around and hugged the crew members that he was surrounded by. In his caption, he added: “Nothing more than feelings…”
