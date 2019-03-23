Patriots owner Robert Kraft breaks silence after being charged following Florida prostitution spa bust

source Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Owner of NFL team the New England Patriots Robert Kraft has issued his first statement since being charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution in February after the bust of a chain of Florida massage parlors and spas.

In his statement, Kraft said “I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

The only official statements before Kraft’s own statement regarding the charges were from a Kraft spokesperson in February, who denied that Kraft “engaged in any illegal activity,” and from Kraft’s attorney on Friday, who said “there was no human trafficking and law enforcement knows it.”

Kraft’s statement, per ESPN reporter Schefter, is reproduced below:

“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks. To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.

As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

The statement followed comments from Kraft’s attorney, reported by Schefter, Friday evening, who said, “There was no human trafficking and law enforcement knows it. The video and the traffic stop were illegal and law enforcement just doesn’t want to admit it. The state attorney needs to step up and do the right thing and investigate how the evidence in this case was obtained.”

Last month, a spokesperson for Kraft denied that he “engaged in any illegal activity.”

Kraft was arrested in late February after police conducted a sex trafficking bust around a chain of spas that included Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. At least 45 suspects were arrested and 171 arrest warrants were issued in the bust, according to police. Police say that men arrested in the bust were videotaped paying for sexual services at the spas.

Kraft reportedly refused a plea deal that would have resulted in no charges if he admitted guilt, according to reports from CNN and The Wall Street Journal.