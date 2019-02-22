Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with 2 counts of soliciting prostitution

caption Robert Kraft, the New England Patriots owner, was charged Friday with two counts of soliciting prostitution in Florida. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robert Kraft, the New England Patriots owner, was charged Friday with two counts of soliciting prostitution.

The charges are related to a months-long investigation by the Florida police into massage parlors they said were tied to human trafficking.

The police said there was video evidence of Kraft in relation to both charges.

Kraft was charged with paying for sexual services at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, according to TCPalm.com. The Jupiter police say there is video evidence linking Kraft to both incidents.

The charges are related to a months-long investigation by the Florida police into massage parlors tied to human trafficking. The investigation led to the shutdown of 10 spas.

Chief Daniel Kerr of the Jupiter Police Department told reporters that dozens of people faced charges, and he confirmed that the Kraft who had been charged was the Patriots owner.

Kerr can be seen confirming the charges against Kraft at about the 2:35 mark in the below video of the press conference.

Kraft released the following statement in response to the news: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”