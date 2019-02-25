Police report detailing allegations against Robert Kraft says he visited massage parlor on morning of AFC Championship game

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution on Friday.

On Monday, probable cause affidavits made clear that one of the days Kraft allegedly visited the massage parlor in question was the morning of the AFC Championship between the Patriots and Chiefs.

A spokesperson for Kraft denied that he “engaged in any illegal activity,” but the police have said they have video evidence regarding the charges against him.

Read more of our coverage on Robert Kraft and Florida’s massage parlor prostitution sting.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution on Friday in relation to a months-long investigation by Florida police into massage parlors tied to human trafficking.

On Monday, probable cause affidavits were made public and provided new details to the allegations against Kraft. According to the police report, one of Kraft’s charges stems from a trip to Orchids of Asia on January 20, the morning of the AFC Championship game between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

Breaking: documents in Robert Kraft arrest. He’s accused to going to spa on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. “I am assure you our office treats everyone the same, whether you have a lot of money or your indignant,” @aronberg says. pic.twitter.com/Z74NtfLmv4 — Olivia Hitchcock (@ohitchcock) February 25, 2019

Kraft had previously been identified as “Male 13” in an earlier police report.

According to the affidavit, Jupiter Police Department has video evidence of Kraft paying cash at the front desk of Orchids of Asia day spa before being escorted to another room where he received oral sex on January 20.

“At approximately 1059 hrs, Kraft entered the business through the front door where he paid cash at the front desk to an Asian female, previously identified as [REDACTED] which was captured on JPPD Cam 5. [REDACTED] escorted Kraft to a room identified as JPPD Cam 2. There, the two hugged each other and Kraft took off all of clothing, laid face up on the massage table and [REDACTED] hugged him again. At approximately 1102 hrs. [REDACTED] began manipulating Kraft’s penis and testicles and then put her head down by his penis. This went on for several minutes. After a few minutes, [REDACTED] wiped Kraft in the area of his genitals with a white towel, helped him get dressed and hugged him again. Kraft gave [REDACTED] a $100 bill plus at least one other unidentifiable bill. Kraft left the room at approximately 1113 hrs.”

A spokesperson for Kraft denied that he “engaged in any illegal activity.”

Read more:

Robert Kraft would likely receive the maximum penalty from the NFL if found guilty soliciting a prostitute, but there is only so much they can do

How the sex trafficking ring allegedly solicited by Robert Kraft worked, according to investigators

Here are the major executives who were caught in Florida’s massage parlor prostitution sting

NFL insider Adam Schefter says Robert Kraft ‘is not the biggest name involved’ in Florida prostitution sting

Patriots owner Bob Kraft was just charged with soliciting prostitution. Here’s how he made his $4.3 billion fortune, from working at his father-in-law’s packaging company to buying the NFL team for $172 million.