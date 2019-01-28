Robert Kraft saved the New England Patriots with a gutsy $175 million investment and it has paid off big time

- source
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
- In 1994, Robert Kraft purchased the struggling New England Patriots for a then-record $175 million.
- The move kept the team from moving to St. Louis.
- Since then, the Patriots’ franchise value has soared to $3.8 billion, second only to the Dallas Cowboys.
In 1994, Robert Kraft owned Foxboro Stadium, then the home of the New England Patriots, and rejected a $75 million offer to buy out the lease.
If he had sold, it would have allowed the team to move to St. Louis. Instead, Kraft paid a then-NFL record $175 million to buy the team and keep it in the Boston area.
It was a gutsy move for a team playing nearly a decade’s worth of bad football in an outdated stadium, dishing out the equivalent of about $300 million in today’s dollars. Now the Patriots are said to be worth $3.8 billion, with a B, according to Forbes.com’s latest valuations.
In 2000, the Patriots were considered just slightly above average with a value of $464 million compared with the average NFL team of $423 million. Since then they have won five Super Bowls and only trail the Dallas Cowboys ($4.8 billion) in value.
Not bad. Not a bad investment at all.
- source
- Yutong Yuan/Business Insider