Patriots owner Bob Kraft was just charged with soliciting prostitution. Here’s how he made his $4.3 billion fortune, from working at his father-in-law’s packaging company to buying the NFL team for $172 million

Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution on Friday.

Kraft, who also owns two-and-a-half paper companies, a shopping mall, an office park, and a soccer team, is worth at least $4.36 billion – although another estimate puts his net worth at $6.6 billion.

Here’s a look at the wealth, career, and life of the Patriots owner.

Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots, is worth an estimated $4.36 billion, according to Bloomberg. Forbes, however, estimates a higher net worth of $6.6 billion.

The Patriots owner was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution on February 22, 2019.

Kraft made his fortune in paper manufacturing.

The son of a textile worker and synagogue leader, Kraft attended Columbia University and later Harvard Business School.

Harvard Business School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

It was during his time at Harvard that Kraft started going to Patriots games, then the Boston Patriots of the American Football League.

Boston Patriots quarterback Babe Parilli throws a pass during a game at Fenway Park in Boston on Sept. 11, 1965.

In 1963, Kraft married Myra Hiatt, who he had met in a deli in Boston.

Kraft holds a medal containing a wedding photo of him and his late wife Myra.

After graduating from Harvard, Kraft got a job at Rand-Whitney Group, a packaging company owned by his wife’s father. Three years later, he acquired a majority stake in the company. Kraft went on to expand in the paper and packaging industries, starting International Paper Products in 1972.

Before buying the Patriots in 1994, Kraft was a 23-year season ticket holder. He bought the team’s Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts out of bankruptcy court, in 1988.

Kraft at a Patriots game in 1998.

Six years later, he bought the Patriots for $172 million, a then-record.

source Yunghi Kim/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Kraft was reportedly offered a lucrative buyout to allow the Patriots to terminate their lease with their stadium and move out of New England, but he refused and opted to to buy the team instead.

source Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Under Kraft’s ownership, the Patriots have gone on to win six Super Bowls since 2001.

Robert Kraft and Patriots' Tom Brady celebrate winning the Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019.

The team is one of the most valuable in the NFL, valued at an estimated $3.5 billion.

source Jim Rogash/Getty Images

In 2011, Myra, Kraft’s wife of nearly 50 nears, died of ovarian cancer.

Myra Kraft and Robert Kraft in New York City in 2006.

The couple shared four sons: Jonathan, Daniel, Joshua, and David, three of whom are heavily involved in Kraft’s business.

Jonathan Kraft.

In 2012, Kraft started dating actress Ricki Noel Lander.

source Reuters

The pair is frequently seen together at sporting events such as Celtics games and the U.S. Open.

Kraft and Ricki Noel Lander at the US Open in New York in 2012.

In 2017, Lander gave birth to a daughter, of which Kraft has said he is not the biological father. He did, however, reportedly buy Lander a mansion in L.A. and is invested in the upbringing of the child.

source Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Kraft donated to Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.

source Win McNamee/Getty Images

He has also praised Donald Trump in public interviews and described the president as a “close friend.”

Donald Trump holds a jersey given to him by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at the White House in April 2017.

In 2005, Kraft reportedly “accidentally” gave a Super Bowl ring to Russian President Vladimir Putin while on a business trip to Russia. Kraft said he showed his 2004 Super Bowl ring to Putin, who apparently tried it on and never gave it back.

In addition to his ownership of the Patriots, Kraft owns the New England Revolution soccer team, one of the 10 original MLS clubs.

source Jim Rogash/Getty Images

He’s still very involved in the paper business as owner of paper companies Rand-Whitney, International Forest Products, and half of New-Indy.

source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kraft lives in Brookline, Massachusetts, about six miles from Boston.

source Getty Images

He’s active on the boards of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston College and the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership.

source Getty Images

