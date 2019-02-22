Patriots owner Bob Kraft was just charged with soliciting prostitution. Here’s how he made his $4.3 billion fortune, from working at his father-in-law’s packaging company to buying the NFL team for $172 million

- Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots who was just charged with soliciting prostitution, is worth at least $4.36 billion.
- He made his fortune in paper manufacturing as the owner of the paper companies Rand-Whitney and International Forest Products. Kraft also owns half of New-Indy.
- The 77-year-old billionaire bought the Patriots for $172 million in 1994. The team is now valued at $3.5 billion.
Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution on Friday.
Kraft, who also owns two-and-a-half paper companies, a shopping mall, an office park, and a soccer team, is worth at least $4.36 billion – although another estimate puts his net worth at $6.6 billion.
Here’s a look at the wealth, career, and life of the Patriots owner.
Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots, is worth an estimated $4.36 billion, according to Bloomberg. Forbes, however, estimates a higher net worth of $6.6 billion.
Kraft made his fortune in paper manufacturing.
The son of a textile worker and synagogue leader, Kraft attended Columbia University and later Harvard Business School.
It was during his time at Harvard that Kraft started going to Patriots games, then the Boston Patriots of the American Football League.
In 1963, Kraft married Myra Hiatt, who he had met in a deli in Boston.
After graduating from Harvard, Kraft got a job at Rand-Whitney Group, a packaging company owned by his wife’s father. Three years later, he acquired a majority stake in the company. Kraft went on to expand in the paper and packaging industries, starting International Paper Products in 1972.
Before buying the Patriots in 1994, Kraft was a 23-year season ticket holder. He bought the team’s Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts out of bankruptcy court, in 1988.
Six years later, he bought the Patriots for $172 million, a then-record.
Kraft was reportedly offered a lucrative buyout to allow the Patriots to terminate their lease with their stadium and move out of New England, but he refused and opted to to buy the team instead.
Under Kraft’s ownership, the Patriots have gone on to win six Super Bowls since 2001.
The team is one of the most valuable in the NFL, valued at an estimated $3.5 billion.
In 2011, Myra, Kraft’s wife of nearly 50 nears, died of ovarian cancer.
The couple shared four sons: Jonathan, Daniel, Joshua, and David, three of whom are heavily involved in Kraft’s business.
In 2012, Kraft started dating actress Ricki Noel Lander.
The pair is frequently seen together at sporting events such as Celtics games and the U.S. Open.
In 2017, Lander gave birth to a daughter, of which Kraft has said he is not the biological father. He did, however, reportedly buy Lander a mansion in L.A. and is invested in the upbringing of the child.
Kraft donated to Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.
He has also praised Donald Trump in public interviews and described the president as a “close friend.”
In 2005, Kraft reportedly “accidentally” gave a Super Bowl ring to Russian President Vladimir Putin while on a business trip to Russia. Kraft said he showed his 2004 Super Bowl ring to Putin, who apparently tried it on and never gave it back.
In addition to his ownership of the Patriots, Kraft owns the New England Revolution soccer team, one of the 10 original MLS clubs.
He’s still very involved in the paper business as owner of paper companies Rand-Whitney, International Forest Products, and half of New-Indy.
Kraft lives in Brookline, Massachusetts, about six miles from Boston.
He’s active on the boards of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston College and the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership.
