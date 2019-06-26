Former special counsel Robert Mueller agrees to testify before Congress

caption The former special counsel Robert Mueller. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

The former special counsel Robert Mueller agreed to publicly testify before two House committees “in open session” on July 17.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California said in a letter that they “look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans.”

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” the statement read.

Schiff said the two hearings will be back-to-back, starting with the Judiciary Committee’s hearing.

Mueller’s decision to testify comes after House lawmakers considered issuing a subpoena to the former special counsel earlier this week.

“One way or another, we expect him to testify,” Schiff said on Monday.

Mueller held a press conference last month following his investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US presidential investigation and the question of whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice. Mueller previously explained that his 448-page report, much of which is redacted, is considered his testimony and that efforts to have him testify before Congress would not yield new information.

“The report is my testiomy,” Mueller said in late May, adding that, “no one has told me whether I can or should testify or speak further about this matter.”

Mueller’s public testimony may spark concerns in the White House. Former White House press secretary said last month that the White House considered “this case closed.”

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.