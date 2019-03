caption Special Counsel Robert Mueller (R) departs after briefing members of the US Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington. source Joshua Roberts, File Photo/Reuters

The special counsel Robert Mueller has delivered his final report on the Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr.

It’s not clear what details the report contains or what will be disclosed to the public.

“The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report,” the White House said.

This has been a highly anticipated moment, but it’s uncertain what the report contains or what will be disclosed publicy. Barr has not committed to making the report public, to the ire of congressional Democrats.

This marks the end of Mueller’s role in the Russia probe, which has captivated and divided the nation for roughly two years. President Donald Trump, who’s in Florida on Friday, has repeatedly referred to Mueller’s investigation as a politically motivated “WITCH HUNT.”

In a statement on this development on Friday, Trump’s attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow said, “We’re pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations. Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps.”

Similarly, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report.”

The biggest quesiton surrounding the investigation is whether Mueller found evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign in 2016 and the Kremlin.

Trump has repeatedly denied any allegations of collusion.

Mueller’s expansive inquiry has seen a number of key Trump associates land in serious legal trouble, including his former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. In some cases, Mueller handed off cases to other offices.

It’s against Justice Department policy to indict a sitting president, so even if Mueller did recommend charges against Trump it’s unclear what would come next.

This article will continue to be updated.