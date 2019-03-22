Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly not recommending any more indictments after submitting the final Russia report

source Yuri Gripas / Reuters

The special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday submitted his final report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election to Attorney General William Barr.

According to multiple reports, Mueller is not recommending any further indictments as part of the report.

Dozens of people were charged during Mueller’s investigation, including members of President Donald Trump’s campaign and transition team.

The submission of Mueller’s report to Barr concludes a nearly two-year investigation into Russian activity in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Barr will now write a summary of Muller’s findings and submit that report to Congress, which will then make that summary public.

Democrats in Congress are already calling on Barr to release the entirety of the report to the public.