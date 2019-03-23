Robert Mueller had a very normal Friday night after filing the Russia report

Special counsel Robert Mueller handed over the highly anticipated final report on his Russia investigation Friday afternoon.

The report’s conclusion set off a storm of speculation as lawmakers called for Attorney General William Barr to release the findings to Congress, and in some form to the American people.

Despite the major development that followed the two-year investigation, Mueller didn’t seem overwhelmed when he was spotted eating dinner Friday night in Washington, DC’s Palisades neighborhood.

Special counsel Robert Mueller set off a firestorm across Washington, DC, when he handed over the highly anticipated final report of the Russia investigation on Friday.

The conclusion sparked reactions from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, who promised extensive discussion among their committees about possible next steps, though the report’s content hasn’t been released yet.

Reactions to the major development didn’t noticeably get to special counsel Robert Mueller, who was spotted eating dinner Friday night at a DC restaurant he’s known to frequent.

Politico reported that Mueller was sat with his wife in his regular booth at the Salt & Pepper restaurant in Washington, DC’s Palisades neighborhood.

“Over the course of the investigation, locals often spotted Mueller on weekends dining with his wife Ann and others at the American style restaurant,” the Saturday edition of the Politico Playbook. “He likes the scallops. Ann typically orders the salmon on a Caesar salad, according to a source familiar with their visits.”

NBC News reporter Julia Ainsley tweeted Friday night that she sat down at the table Mueller had just left.

I swear I’m not making this up: Eating dinner at the table Robert Mueller just left, per waiter at a local spot he is known to frequent. — Julia E. Ainsley (@JuliaEAinsley) March 23, 2019

Read more: Meet the man behind the Trump-Russia investigation: the special counsel Robert Mueller

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, spent his Friday night at a Republican dinner party in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, alongside top GOP figures like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and made no mention of the report.

The news that Mueller handed in the report sparked calls from lawmakers for the report to be released to Congress, and in some cases, released in some form to the public.

Attorney General William Barr could release his summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report in the Russia investigation as early this weekend, but multiple outlets are reporting that it will not be released Saturday.

Though Mueller’s report will reportedly not recommend any future indictments, the Russia probe has already brought charges against more than 30 individuals and entities, including several former members of Trump’s campaign or administration.