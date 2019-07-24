Trump rails against Robert Mueller and his aide Aaron Zebley in the final hours before House testimony

President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening launched several tweets aimed at former special counsel Robert Mueller, in the final hours leading up to the highly anticipated public testimony on the Russia investigation.

Trump particularly took issue with the news that Mueller’s deputy during the course of the two-year investigation, Aaron Zebley, will be sworn in to advise the former special counsel during his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning, and possibly during the second hearing with the House Intelligence Committee.

“Just got back only to hear of a last minute change allowing a Never Trumper attorney to help Robert Mueller with his testimony before Congress tomorrow,” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “What a disgrace to our system. Never heard of this before. VERY UNFAIR, SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED. A rigged Witch Hunt!”

Hours later, Trump repeated his fiery characterization of Zebley, who he claimed would be sitting “beside him and help with answers.”

“What’s this all about,” Trump said in another tweet. “His lawyer represented the ‘basement server guy’ who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case. This should NOT be allowed. Rigged Witch Hunt!”

It was unclear what led the president to characterize Zebley as a “Never Trumper.”

Zebley was Mueller’s chief of staff during his tenure as FBI director, worked as a federal prosecutor, and went after al Qaeda suspects as an FBI agent. He once represented Justin Cooper, a former IT consultant who attracted Republican scrutiny for his role in Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

“Aaron Zebley was the Deputy Special Counsel and had day-to-day oversight of the investigations conducted by the Office,” a special counsel’s office spokesperson said, according to The Washington Examiner. “He will accompany Special Counsel Mueller to the Wednesday hearings, as was discussed with the committees more than a week ago.”

Republican lawmakers railed against Zebley’s appearance in the hearings and criticized the last-minute change – despite the special counsel’s assertion that the matter was previously discussed with House committee members.

“You don’t get to change the rules right before kickoff, especially after a 22 month, $30 million investigation,” Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio tweeted.