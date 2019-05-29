Mueller says he won’t tell Congress anything new about the Russia investigation and it’s another hurdle for Democrats seeking impeachment

“I hope and expect this will be the only time I will speak to you in this manner,” Mueller said in a media availability at the Department of Justice on Wednesday. “I will not provide information beyond what is already public.”

Attorney General William Barr released a partially redacted version of the special counsel’s report, but Democrats have so far been displeased and demanded members be allowed to view the documents and underlying evidence in full.

The demands for the unredacted report have also led the House Judiciary Committee to subpoena Barr. When he declined, the committee voted to hold Barr in contempt of Congress, which could potentially include severe penalties such as large fines or jail time.

Mueller’s insistence there is nothing more to be said, either publicly or to Congress, creates yet another obstacle for Democrats looking to dig deeper into investigations that have become a central focus of their new House majority.

