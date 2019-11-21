Robert Parker Wine Advocate Launches All New Annual Regional Guides, starting with Bordeaux 2020 and California 2020

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – Media OutReach – 21 November 2019 – From chateau to you, trusted wine reviews are closer at hand than ever. The team at Robert Parker Wine Advocate has been hard at work and can now reveal their inaugural Annual Regional Guides, a specialised series of guides that present the wines from each chosen region in a full-colour, softcover book format. These new, higher quality and larger format publications are different from the former bi-annual print magazines, and will be shipped in time for Christmas 2019 to provide invaluable wine information to readers for the coming years ahead. The guides are suitable for all levels of wine connoisseurs, from beginners looking to uncover the talking points of the region, to industry professionals and fine wine collectors seeking up-to-date reviews and insights on icon bottles.

192 pages of insights

The first in the series are Bordeaux 2020 and California 2020. These two regions represent the best of Old World and New World, and furthermore are where Robert M. Parker Jr. first started making his reviews, which would lead to the creation of the world’s most comprehensive wine review publication and most renown wine scoring system. Each book distills over 1,500 Wine Advocate reviews of the most important wines recommended over the course of the past year, as well as retrospectives on top brands, winery highlights, vintage reports dating to the 1970s and much more. With the success of this attractive all-in-one handy format, collectors may get their hands on Burgundy, Italy and Champagne in future editions.

Bordeaux 2020 highlights:

2015, 2016 and 2017 vintage summaries

100-pointer wines for 2020, including Château Cos d’Estournel 2016

Everything you need to know about 2018 En Primeur

10 best new discoveries of under-the-radar wines for 2020

California 2020 highlights:

2015, 2016 and 2017 vintage summaries

An essential 2007 Napa Valley retrospective

Vintage charts for Californian regions dating to 1970

100-pointer wines for 2020, including Dominus Estate 2016

Available at https://store.robertparker.com/, the books are priced at US$29.95 for shipping within the Continental USA, US$34.95 for shipping to Canada, Alaska and Hawaii, and US$44.95 for the rest of the world. From 4 to 15 November, look out for a Gift Bundle Deal that combines a year-long subscription to www.RobertParker.com and one or both guides at a discounted price. Books ordered before 15 November will be shipped in time for Christmas gifting.

About Robert Parker Wine Advocate

For more than 40 years, The Wine Advocate, and later RobertParker.com, have been the global leader and independent consumer’s guide to fine wine. The brand was established by the internationally recognized Robert M. Parker, Jr., the only critic in any field to receive the highest Presidential honor from three countries–France, Italy and Spain. Robert Parker Wine Advocate provides a wealth of information to its subscribers, including a searchable database of more than 300,000 professional wine ratings and reviews, in addition to articles, videos, daily news content, online retail availability and pricing, an active, professionally moderated bulletin board, a mobile app for easy access to the comprehensive online database of reviews, and much more. For more information, visit www.RobertParker.com.