Robert Parker Wine Advocate’s Matter of Taste returns to New York City for its Fourth and Most Exciting Edition on November 23

Not forgetting "A Perfect Evening" 1,000-Point Dinner on November 22

NEW YORK CITY, US – Media OutReach – 4 November 2019 – This is the wine event that oenophiles have been waiting all year for. Robert Parker Wine Advocate‘s Matter of Taste, having been staged in Zurich, Taipei and Napa Valley so far this year, crowns the end of 2019 with a host of extraordinary tastings, masterclasses and dinners in its New York City edition.

Taking place on November 23, 2019, at the famed Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan, the Grand Walkabout Tasting will feature over 250 outstanding wines, each rated 93 or more points by the esteemed troop of Robert Parker Wine Advocate reviewers. On the day itself, five Masterclasses bring you deeper into the world of iconic wines, helmed by The Wine Advocate reviewers. For a limited number of privileged guests, two wine dinners will take place on 22 and 23 November respectively at two-MICHELIN-starred Gabriel Kreuther restaurant: “A Perfect Evening” 1,000-Point Dinner and the Ultimate Hedonist’s BYOB Finale Dinner.

The best wines under one roof

At Matter of Taste, the event lives up to its name by bringing together over 250 of the world’s top wines, each rated 93 points or higher by The Wine Advocate. Champagne lovers can look forward to Champagne de Venoge and Champagne Louis Roederer, while Australian admirers have Penfolds and Torbreck for meaty reds, alongside enjoyable discoveries from Addax, Domaine de la Janasse, Seña, Vega Sicilia, Weingut Markus Molitor and many more. As a value add, Grand Walkabout Tasting passes come with a 180-day free trial of Tablet Hotels Plus, for upgrades and privileges at top hotels.

For a more intimate experience, guests may opt for a VIP entry to the Grand Walkabout Tasting at additional US$100, which allows entry one hour before doors open to the public.

The Grand Walkabout Tasting details:

November 23, 1:00 -5:00 p.m. | Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 West 54th Street, New York

Regular Price of Admission: $225 (members) / $285 (non-members*)

At the Door Price of Admission: $250 (members) / $310 (non-members*)

*Non-member tickets come with a RobertParker.com subscription worth US$99

Also not to be missed is the line-up of Masterclasses, featuring The Wine Advocate reviewers in specially curated sessions that feature back vintages. In the Chappellet Cabernet Sauvignon Retrospective Tasting: 1975-2016, The Wine Advocate reviewer and Editor-in-Chief Lisa Perrotti-Brown, MW, alongside Chairman of the Chappellet Board, Cyril Chappellet brings attendees on a journey of eight Cabernet Sauvignon vintages across four decades. For Champagne house Laurent-Perrier, only 25 iterations of Grand Siècle have ever been made. The Wine Advocate’s Champagne Reviewer, William Kelley and Stéphane Dalyac of the House of Laurent-Perrier, will present six of these iterations all from magnum, starting with the not-yet-released No. 25 as the youngest and No. 17 as the oldest, as well as two vintages of the House’s rosé prestige cuvee, Alexandra.

The Masterclasses line-up:

November 23 | Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 West 54th Street, New York

Laurent-Perrier Grand Siecle — Champagne for a King | 10:00 A.M. — 11:00 A.M. | US$200

Hundred Acre Portfolio Perspective with Jayson Woodbridge | 11.15 A.M. — 12.15 P.M. | US$275

Inside Barbaresco: A Spotlight on Produttori del Barbaresco | 1.45 P.M. — 2.45 P.M. | US$150

Chappellet Cabernet Sauvignon Retrospective Tasting: 1975 — 2016 | 3:00 P.M. — 4:00 P.M. | US$200

Six Decades of Penfolds Grange | 4.15 P.M. — 5.15 P.M. | US$225

Lovers of rare, special bottles may now look forward to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to savor ten spectacular wines that have all recently received 100 points by The Wine Advocate. Reviewers including Lisa Perrotti-Brown, MW, William Kelley, Monica Larner and Joe Czerwinski will be on hand to share their insights on the iconic wines being poured from Cheval Blanc, Sine Qua Non, Sassicaia, Hundred Acre and more to pair with a five-course dinner by two-MICHELIN-starred chef Gabriel Kreuther at his eponymous restaurant.





“A Perfect Evening” 1,000-Point Dinner:

Gabriel Kreuther, 41 West, 42nd Street, New York | November 22, 7:00 — 11:00 P.M. | US$1,600

To mark the end of this remarkable edition, an Ultimate Hedonist’s BYOB Finale Dinner is aptly called for. In the La Paulée convivial style, guests at this merry dinner may bring up to three bottles of their “93 RP points or above” wines to share with fellow subscribers, vintners, and members of The Wine Advocate review team. With just 100 seats available, the memorable meal will be specially prepared by two-MICHELIN-starred chef Gabriel Kreuther at his eponymous restaurant. As part of the fun, you won’t know what your fellow tablemate — whether vintner or wine reviewer — may be hiding up their sleeves till the night itself!

Ultimate Hedonist’s BYOB Finale Dinner:

Gabriel Kreuther, 41 West, 42nd Street, New York | November 23, 7:00 P.M. — 11:00 P.M. | US$395

For more details and ticketing, please visit https://a-matter-of-taste.com





