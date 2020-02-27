Robert Pattinson said his worst ever style look was leather trousers, cowboy boots, and a velvet jacket worn to a ‘Harry Potter’ premiere

caption Robert Pattinson said his velvet and leather combination wasn’t a good look. source Mike Marsland/WireImage/Tim Whitby/WireImage

Robert Pattinson said his biggest fashion faux pas was pairing leather and velvet for the “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” premiere back in 2005.

“I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket. I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box,” Pattinson told GQ in a new interview.

The face of Dior Homme also said that he wasn’t overly fashion-conscious during his “Twilight” days as he wore “full-on protective armour, hood up, hat down,” to cover himself from the paparazzi.

Pattinson previously discussed this ill-matched ensemble in an interview with W Magazine in 2018 where he said he went “completely overboard” after being lent those pieces for his second-ever red carpet event.

caption This was Pattinson’s second ever red carpet event. source Jon Furniss/WireImage

“I mean, it was insanity. I mean, I was so into it. I remember going around just like slapping my own ass in the shop and stuff. I was really into it,” Pattinson said.

The British actor also said he looked “horrendous” on the red carpet two years later when he gate-crashed the “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” premiere.

“My agent still sends them to this day … I was just pouring with sweat, you can just see the photos I look horrendous,” Pattinson told the HFPA In Conversation podcast in November 2019.

caption Robert Pattinson said he was “pouring with sweat” at the “Harry Potter and Order of the Phoenix” premiere. source Jon Kopaloff/Filmmagic/Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pattinson also told GQ that during his “Twilight” days he wasn’t overly fashion-conscious and instead donned hoodies to shield himself from the paparazzi.

“I have so many terror memories of the paparazzi… and I still don full-on protective armour, hood up, hat down,” Pattinson said.

While the British actor said he carefully considers his wardrobe choices these days, he still wishes he could pull off some of A$AP Rocky’s outfits.

“I wish I could dress like A$AP Rocky, he just has serious style.

“We have been to quite a few different fittings together and I will see the craziest thing and really want to wear it, but look like a total moron. Then we will go to the show and I will see Rocky in it and be like, ‘Jesus Christ, you can literally wear anything!'”

caption Pattinson with A$AP Rocky and Dior Designer Kim Jones at Paris Fashion Week 2019. source Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Dior

