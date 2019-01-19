Robert Pattinson is getting mocked for a Jedi-like outfit he wore to Paris Fashion Week

caption Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2019 in Paris, France. source Dominique Charriau / WireImage

Robert Pattinson turned heads at Paris Fashion Week.

The “Twilight” star drew comparisons with a Jedi Knight for his draping brown overcoat look.

Pattinson’s hair was also arranged into a bizarre-looking mid-part.

Not everyone hated it, though.

One could argue that Robert Pattinson – who made his name as blood-sucking heartthrob Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” saga – is handsome enough to make anything look good.

That argument would be stretched to defend his outfit choice on Friday, though, when he turned up to the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week looking very strange indeed.

Pattinson, who is one of the faces of Dior Homme, had styled his hair into a sort of greasy mid-part for the Menswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show.

The 32-year-old actor layered up with a brown turtleneck, leather biker jacket, and an enormous, draped brown coat.

He teamed the outerwear with casual brown trousers and shiny, dark brown leather boots.

The outfit has earned Pattinson comparisons to everything from a Jedi Knight, to a “Les Miserables” character, to a “deranged killer.”

“i know I’m not very fashion forward but can someone explain to me why robert pattinson looks like he’s starring in les mis at this dior event,” said one person on Twitter.

i know i’m not very fashion forward but can someone explain to me why robert pattinson looks like he’s starring in les mis at this dior event pic.twitter.com/kiohW95kFJ — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) January 18, 2019

“WTF? Rob looks like a deranged killer. I don’t get this,” tweeted another.

“They said the Jedi were no more. They were wrong.”

Not everyone hated it, though. “We enjoyed the show Kim Jones put together today @dior,” a Robert Pattinson fan account tweeted.

“Robert Pattinson looked fierce!”

We enjoyed the show Kim Jones put together today @dior! Robert Pattinson looked fierce! https://t.co/jqc8WRGTbI — Robert Pattinson WorldWide (@robpattinsonww) January 18, 2019

You can always rely on your fans to back you up in times of fashion crisis.

