Robert Pattinson threw up on himself while filming a masturbation scene in ‘The Lighthouse,’ but it was deemed ‘a bit too much’ to use in the movie

caption Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson star in “The Lighthouse.” source A24

Robert Pattinson told Time Out London that he threw up on himself during a masturbation scene on the first day of filming Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse.”

“I felt I had to prove myself on the first day, so I went [for] the most extreme and grotesque … grotesquery,” Pattinson said.

However, Pattinson’s acting was deemed “a bit too much” for the final movie: “They didn’t use that take in the end.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Robert Pattinson threw up on himself to give “The Lighthouse” director Robert Eggers the most intense masturbation scene possible. But it was deemed “a bit too much” for a film even as graphic as “The Lighthouse,” Pattinson told Time Out London in a new interview.

The magazine spoke to Pattinson about what he described as a “ferocious masturbation scene” in the movie that he starred in alongside Willem Dafoe.

Pattinson said the scene served as “an icebreaker” since they shot it on the first day, and was the product of wanting to impress Eggers on the first take.

“We’d just done a week of rehearsals where I’d basically hidden everything from him,” he said. “I felt I had to prove myself on the first day, so I went [for] the most extreme and grotesque… grotesquery.”

Asked how this “grotesquery” manifested itself, Pattinson told the interviewer that he threw up on himself.

“They didn’t use that take in the end,” he said. “It was a bit too much.”

“The Lighthouse” is Eggers’ second critically acclaimed movie following his 2015 horror “The Witch.”

Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio called it more “more twisted and disturbing” than his first outing, but, nevertheless, praised “amazingly disturbing” performances by Pattinson and Dafoe and named it “a triumph in filmmaking.”

Pattinson is currently filming “The Batman” as the titular lead in Matt Reeves’ iteration of the caped crusader, which is scheduled for release in June 2021.

Read more:

Robert Pattinson says he ‘doesn’t think he can act’ and will do ‘art-house porn’ if his career dies

Colin Farrell says he has ‘some time to eat’ to pack on weight for his role as The Penguin in the new Batman movie

Robert Pattinson gatecrashed the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ after drinking beer and eating pizza all day