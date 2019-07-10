The internet is reeling after someone pointed out that Robert Redford is the face of a famous meme that everyone thought was Zach Galifianakis

People on the internet were in shock after a popular meme of a lumberjack nodding was revealed to be Robert Redford – not Zach Galifianakis, as some thought.

The scene that inspired the meme was taken from a 1972 western film called “Jeremiah Johnson” that starred Robert Redford as an outdoorsman living in the Rocky Mountains.

While some were shocked to find out that the meme wasn’t Galifianakis, others were appalled that people couldn’t tell the difference between Redford and the “Hangover” actor.

But some films buffs were disappointed that so few people seemed to realize that the meme was from Redford’s 1972 western film “Jeremiah Johnson.”

Arguably, though, Redford – known for his roles in iconic films like “The Way We Were,” “The Great Gatsby,” and “All the President’s Men” – does look somewhat like Zach Galifianakis circa 2009’s “The Hangover” here.

The perceived similarities between the two actors even spawned some memes.

But the Twitter account for “Next on TCM” probably had the best response to the whole thing.