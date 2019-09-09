A couple allegedly spent $120,000 that was mistakenly deposited into their bank account

caption They spent the money on a car and a car trailer — along with a racecar and a camper. source ElenaR/Shutterstock

What would you do if you suddenly had an additional $120,000 padding your bank account?

Back in June, one Montoursville, Pennsylvania, couple apparently found themselves in that predicament. They allegedly spent every last cent of it.

Within two weeks, Robert and Tiffany Williams allegedly spent money on items like a camper, a car trailer, and a racecar.

When contacted by the bank about the mistake, they said they’d set up a payment plan.

The couple was arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property.

Back in June, one Montoursville, Pennsylvania, couple apparently found themselves in that predicament, the Sun-Gazette reports. On May 31, a bank teller mistakenly deposited $120,000 in Robert and TIffany Williams’ account with BB&T bank, according to WNEP.

The couple is accused of spending all the money in a two-week period between June 3 and June 19, per WNEP. Apparently very interested in various modes of transportation, the couple allegedly spent the money on the following items, according to the affidavit:

A down payment on a Chevrolet SUV: $15,000

A camper: $4,500

A car trailer: $6,000

Two four-wheelers: $10,400

A racecar: an unknown amount

They also spent money on bills and other miscellaneous purchases. The affidavit said that the couple also paid out $15,000 to their friends.

But on June 20, it all ended when a bank teller contacted Tiffany to tell her she and Robert owed $107,000 in overdraft fees, according to the affidavit. The bank was in contact with the couple twice, and during one of the calls, Tiffany said she and Robert would establish a repayment plan.

But after that, the bank couldn’t reach the couple. That’s when state police got involved.

The couple’s account had an average balance of $1,000 and an actual balance of $1,121 before the mistaken deposit, the affidavit notes.

In separate interviews with police, the couple “admitted to knowing the mislaid money did not belong to them, but they spent it anyway,” the affidavit said.

The couple was arraigned Tuesday. They face felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property. They were both released on $25,000 bail, the Sun-Gazette reported.