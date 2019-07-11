A Spanish tennis player is missing his own bachelor party after unexpectedly reaching the Wimbledon semifinal

31-year-old Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut reached his first grand slam semifinal at Wimbledon this year with his win over Guido Pella on Wednesday.

After the match, Agut admitted that he had not expected to make it this far in the tournament, and was missing his own bachelor party in Ibiza as a result of his fantastic play.

Regardless of what happens in his semifinal against Novak Djokovic, Agut’s brilliant run through Wimbledon has already secured him almost $750,000 in winnings – more than enough to reschedule his party.

Roberto Bautista Agut is having quite a week at Wimbledon.

After defeating No. 26 Guido Pella on Wednesday, the 31-year-old Spaniard advanced to the semifinal – the first time in his career he’s reached the final four of a grand slam.

Agut finds himself in good company alongside the Big 3 of men’s tennis – Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic – but it’s not the company he expected to spend this coming weekend with, as he was supposed to be celebrating his bachelor party in Ibiza.

A reporter asked Agut about his planned trip after his quarterfinal match. After an initial bit of confusion about the question, a smile of recognition crossed his face. “Well, I had planned to be in Ibiza right now,” Agut said. “We had everything organized already. My friends, six of them, are all there.”

Despite missing out on the party, Agut seems pleased with how things worked out, saying, “It feels better to be here in London.” Agut also said that his friends planned to fly in on Friday for his semifinal match against Djokovic.

Having never reached a grand slam semifinal before, Agut might have thought it was safe to plan his bachelor party for the second week of the tournament, but he’s torn through his competition thus far dropping just one set through five matches.

Agut has already beaten Djokovic twice this year in tightly contested matches, but this will be the first time the two meet on grass.

Regardless of what happens in the semifinal, Agut has already secured almost $750,000 in winnings for reaching the final four, which should prove more than enough to adequately reschedule his party.

