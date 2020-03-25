Watch ‘Good Morning America’ anchor Robin Roberts broadcast the news from her basement at home

- source
- ABC’s “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts delivered the morning news from her basement at home on Wednesday as the number of novel coronavirus cases increases in New York City.
- “Because of my underlying health condition, my doctors thought it best that I work from home,” the 59-year-old said after offering viewers a look at her basement and introducing her dog Lucas in a video she shared on Twitter.
- Roberts learned that she has a rare blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome, in 2012, as reported by Deadline.
- The anchor added that she brought several items home from the studio, including her “Good Morning America” mug and a photo of herself with Gina DeJesus, one of the women who “never gave up hope” after being kidnapped by Ariel Castro.
- “We never should give up hope either,” Roberts said while holding up the photo.
Like so many I’m working from home. Brought with me from my dressing room a gift that gives me hope.#WednesdayWisdom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NpukgPTxoc
— Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) March 25, 2020
CORONAVIRUS NEW DEVELOPMENTS:
-New self-quarantine guidelines put in place for “high risk” area NYC
-President hoping to ease coronavirus restrictions by Easter
-NY Governor pleads for help as cases surge in NYC@TomLlamasABC has the latest. https://t.co/UH9BKflYoB pic.twitter.com/OTXOLTCL4h
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2020