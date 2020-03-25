Watch ‘Good Morning America’ anchor Robin Roberts broadcast the news from her basement at home

Robin Roberts is an anchor on ABC's

Robin Roberts is an anchor on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Fred Lee/ABC
  • ABC’s “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts delivered the morning news from her basement at home on Wednesday as the number of novel coronavirus cases increases in New York City.
  • “Because of my underlying health condition, my doctors thought it best that I work from home,” the 59-year-old said after offering viewers a look at her basement and introducing her dog Lucas in a video she shared on Twitter.
  • Roberts learned that she has a rare blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome, in 2012, as reported by Deadline.
  • The anchor added that she brought several items home from the studio, including her “Good Morning America” mug and a photo of herself with Gina DeJesus, one of the women who “never gave up hope” after being kidnapped by Ariel Castro.
  • “We never should give up hope either,” Roberts said while holding up the photo.
