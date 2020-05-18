Robinhood says it resolved a technical issue that caused earlier display delays

  • Robinhood on Monday said it resolved an issue that might’ve caused delays for some users.
  • “We encountered a technical issue this morning that caused a delay in your app displaying order updates,” the company said in a tweet. “This has been resolved so orders going forward will not be impacted.”
  • Earlier in the day, Downdetector showed that Robinhood and other trading platforms were potentially having issues.
Robinhood on Monday said it resolved an issue that caused delays for some users earlier in the day.

“We encountered a technical issue this morning that caused a delay in your app displaying order updates,” the company said in a tweet. “This has been resolved so orders going forward will not be impacted.”

A spokesperson from Robinhood confirmed that the platform had experienced the technical issue and that it has been resolved.

Earlier Monday, Bloomberg reported that Robinhood and E*Trade appeared to be having issues, citing data from Downdetector. The site also showed that Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and TD Ameritrade may be experiencing possible problems.

In March, the popular online trading platform experienced two days of outages during a major market rally, sparking outrage from its users.