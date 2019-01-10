Check out these robot suitcases that automatically follow you through airports

caption Rover Speed (left), Ovis (right). source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Two of the most practical robots at this year’s International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) came in the form of luggage made by the startups ForwardX and Rover Speed.

Each uses cameras (and in Rover Speed’s case, radar) which can recognize and follow their owners.

The Rover Speed costs $480.99, and while the Ovis does not appear to be available for order, a defunct Indiegogo page suggests it will be priced at $800.

This year’s International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) featured many robots that were better suited for brief demonstrations than for regular use by the average person.

Rover Speed’s product, also called Rover Speed, can follow its owners from behind for up to 12 miles and adjust its speed based on how fast its owner is walking. (It has a top speed of 4.5 mph.) It can dodge obstacles and, if it falls more than 6.5 feet behind its owner, the Rover Speed will send a notification to its owner through a mobile app. The Rover Speed can also serve as a charging port for up to eight phones.

ForwardX’s Ovis is similar to the Rover Speed, but instead of following directly behind its owner, it follows from the side. The Ovis can also avoid obstacles and will alert its owner via a wristband if they’re more than 6.5 feet apart. (You can also purchase a feature that allows you to track its location via GPS.) The Ovis has a range of a little over 12 miles, a maximum speed of 6.2 mph, and a USB charging port.

Both the Rover Speed and Ovis can be pulled manually, and each has a battery that can be removed at airport security.

The Rover Speed costs $480.99, and while the Ovis does not appear to be available for order, a defunct Indiegogo page suggests it will be priced at $800.