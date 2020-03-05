This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it’s already been banned from one park

caption Promobot. source Reuters

11 people in the US have died from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, so far, with 160 known cases total.

New York has reported 11 cases, including nine infected by a 50-year-old patient.

A robot from Philadelphia-based company Promobot has been spotted around New York City handing out face masks and informing people about COVID-19.

As New Yorkers prepare for more cases of COVID-19 through community spread and possible self-quarantine, information might come from an unlikely source: a five-foot tall robot.

Robotics company Promobot builds “service robots for business,” according to its website. Early last month, Reuters reported a Promobot rolling through Time Square in New York. That same week, it was reportedly in Bryant Park in New York, giving out advice about avoiding the coronavirus and handing out facemasks – even though face masks are not an effective way to prevent COVID-19.

Promobot has a few different models, and it sent the V.4 around New York. The V.4 “communicates with people, moves autonomously and connects with third-party services and external systems: from databases to applications. The robot is autonomous – it does not need human control for its work.”

caption Promobot. source Promobot

In Times Square, the Promobot had a device with a touch screen on its chest.

caption Promobot. source Promobot

People walking by could fill out questionnaires on the touch screen. “We did a special software to detect coronavirus symptoms,” chief business development officer Oleg Kivorkutsev told Reuters.

caption Promobot. source Reuters

“We were trying to tell people about the virus. We’re bringing attention to the problem” Kivorkutsev told the New York Post.

caption Promobot. source REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Promobot doesn’t actually diagnose COVID-19. Instead, it asks about symptoms associated with the virus, like a fever. If the user selected “no,” they get a message reassuring them that they likely don’t have COVID-19.

caption Promobot. source Reuters

The CDC says symptoms could appear up to two weeks after exposure, so just because a person doesn’t have a fever doesn’t necessarily mean that they are virus-free.

Touchscreens can carry bacteria, and they shouldn’t be cleaned with a rubbing alcohol and disinfectants. The screen does not seem to be cleaned between users, creating another possible source of spreading the coronavirus.

caption Promobot. source Reuters

It reportedly performed 300 tests, and no one reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

caption Promobot. source Promobot

Promobot, which has a friendly, smiling face, was also reportedly distributing face masks, even though they are not an effective way to prevent COVID-19.

caption Promobot. source Reuters

Days later, Promobot was spotted in Bryant Park asking people to fill out the same survey.

caption Promobot. source Reuters

The robot was kicked out of the park for lacking a permit, according to both Kivorkutsev and a spokesperson from Bryant Park.

caption Promobot. source REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Promobot showed off the V.4 at the International Homeland Security Exhibition in Moscow in October.

caption Promobot. source Photo by Mikhail JaparidzeTASS via Getty Images

Promobot can perform all sorts of jobs, according to the company, including consultant, building manager, and tour guide.

caption Promobot. source Photo by Wang Xiujun/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Along with the touch screen, it comes with a thermal printer, 3D sensor, video analysis system, USB port, and more.

caption Promobot. source Promobot

Promobot can even sing along to the Beatles, and dance to Pitbull, among other features, Kivorkutsev told the New York Post.

caption Promobot. source Photo by Michael Fischer/picture alliance via Getty Images

