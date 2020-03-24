How China, the US, and Europe are using robots to replace and help humans fight coronavirus by delivering groceries, sanitizing hospitals, and monitoring patients

caption Robots in Kochi, India. source REUTERS/Sivaram V

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has killed more than 17,000 people worldwide and infected more than 398,000, according to recent totals.

The virus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, has spread to 169 countries, and the majority of infections and deaths are now outside of China.

As the outbreak spreads, robots are being used to disinfect, take temperatures, and even prepare food.

Around the world, robots are being used to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, by taking on cleaning and food preparation jobs that are considered dangerous for humans.

The worldwide death toll of the coronavirus disease that originated in Wuhan, China, is now more than 17,000, and the virus has infected more than 398,000 people. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a pandemic.

Take a look at some of the clever ways robots are used around the world to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help healthcare workers.

In Wuhan, where the outbreak started, a robot spraying disinfectant moves through a residential area of the city.

caption Sanitizing robots. source China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Volunteers refilled the robot with disinfectant on March 3.

caption Sanitizing robots. source China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Workers on scooters control the robot.

caption Sanitizing robots. source REUTERS

A patrol robot in a Shenyang, China, hospital checks temperatures and disinfects people and spaces.

caption Temperature monitor robot. source Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

These robots are used at hospitals to cut down on demands on medical staff.

caption Temperature monitor robot. source Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Hangzhou, China, is yet another city using robots to disinfect large areas.

caption Sanitizing robots. source Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

They’re controlled via remote control, and can be seen getting refilled here.

caption Sanitizing robots. source Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Hangzhou’s disinfecting robots look notably different from those in Wuhan and Shenyang, resembling miniature tanks.

caption Sanitizing robots. source Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Another robot disinfectant in Luoyang is remote-controlled and able to climb stairs.

caption Sanitizing robots. source REUTERS

Anhui, China has a fleet of disinfecting robots ready to start working.

caption Sanitizing robots. source Photo by TPG/Getty Images

This hand sanitizer-dispensing robot was photographed in Shanghai on March 4.

caption Sanitizing robots. source REUTERS

On March 11, robots in the Hunan province in China conduct morning temperature checks.

caption Temperature monitor robot. source Xinhua/Chen Zeguo via Getty Images

Engineers have also modified the robots to record data, give feedback, and even disinfect people’s hands.

caption Temperature monitor robot. source Xinhua/Chen Zeguo via Getty Images

Immediate feedback can make the containment process faster and more efficient.

caption Temperature monitor robot. source Xinhua/Chen Zeguo via Getty Images

Robots are being used for more than just disinfecting areas with coronavirus. A hospital in Ezhou has incorporated a robot chef into its kitchen.

caption Food prep robot. source Photo by Shi Xiaojie/China News Service via Getty Images

The robot can reportedly produce 100 pots of rice per hour.

caption Food prep robot. source Photo by Shi Xiaojie/China News Service via Getty Images

The robot operates without human supervision, which minimizes the number of people in the hospital exposed to the virus.

caption Food prep robot. source Photo by Shi Xiaojie/China News Service via Getty Images

Sharing food presents an opportunity to spread the virus, so some cities have been incorporating robots in food service and preparation.

caption Food prep robot. source Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

This robot delivered food to diners in Hangzhou.

caption Food prep robot. source Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Beijing-based Zhen Robotics says that its yellow robots are in demand to deliver groceries and patrol malls for people not wearing face masks.

caption Delivery robot. source Photo by Simon Song/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Engineering students at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok modified medical “ninja robots” designed for stroke patients to make them useful with patients who have COVID-19.

caption Thai ninja robot. source Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

The robots can take patients’ temperatures and protect the safety of healthcare workers by reducing interactions with sick people.

caption Thai ninja robot. source Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

They also have a screen, allowing doctors to video chat with sick patients.

caption Thai ninja robot. source Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

Postmates delivery robots deliver food in Los Angeles.

caption Postmates delivery robot. source Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Los Angeles is one of many US cities that closed all non-essential businesses due to COVID-19, and restaurants are allowed to stay open only for takeout and delivery.

caption Postmates delivery robot. source AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa is using a UV light robot to disinfect the facility.

caption Sanitizing robot. source Photo by MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

The hospital is using UV light instead of hydrogen peroxide, because it cuts cleaning time down from hours to five or ten minutes.

caption Sanitizing robot. source Photo by MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

UV light also poses less danger to healthcare workers than hydrogen peroxide.

caption Sanitizing robot. source Photo by MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

Startup Asimov Robotics launched two robots to spread awareness of the coronavirus in India.

caption Robots distributing hand sanitizer and face masks. source REUTERS/Sivaram V

They distribute face masks and hand sanitizer…

caption Robots distributing hand sanitizer and face masks. source REUTERS/Sivaram V

…along with information about preventing the virus.

caption Robots distributing hand sanitizer and face masks. source REUTERS/Sivaram V

A self-driving Starship robot drops off deliveries in Emerson Valley, Britain.

caption Delivery robot. source REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

The robot goes right to people’s door, eliminating the need for contact between people.

caption Delivery robot. source REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Belgian company ZoraBots made a robot designed for elderly people to communicate with loved ones from the safety of their own homes.

caption Video call robot. source REUTERS/Yves Herman

The robot has video and audio so people can still talk while sheltering at home, keeping the most vulnerable people socially connected.