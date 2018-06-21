Rochor Centre’s red, blue, green and yellow flats will be demolished soon – we look back at the area’s equally colourful past

The demolition of Rochor Centre will take start next Tuesday (June 26), the LTA announced. The Straits Times

Singapore is set to say goodbye to a set of colourful residential blocks as demolition for Rochor Centre starts next Tuesday (June 26), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced.

The four blocks, which are known for their bright and unique shades, will be torn down from the top floors, “with the structure progressively brought down floor-by-floor using machinery”, according to the LTA.

Painted in red, blue, yellow and green, the flats are one of the last few landmarks in the equally colourful Bugis district, which used to be known for its dodgy nightlife entertainment.

In the seventies, sailors would head to nearby Bugis Street to check out the local transvestites whenever a ship docked in town.

Rochor Centre was constructed in 1977 as a mixed residential and retail complex, and boasted 183 shops and 567 households.

The residents have mostly moved to Kallang Trivista, a new Housing Board development.

Temporary sheltered walkways have been erected at alternative routes around the Rochro Centre site for the safety and convenience of pedestrians, while there are also clear signage at public access areas to redirect pedestrians.

To help counter issues such as noise and dust for nearby houses and businesses, noise barriers and dust screens will be erected. A water spraying system will also be used to suppress airborne dust particles during the demolition.

Rochor Centre is being demolished in preparation for the construction of the North-South Corridor (NSC), Singapore’s first integrated transport corridor featuring continuous bus lanes and cycling trunk routes.

The transport corridor will be able to reduce travelling time from Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio to the city by up to 30 minutes and also make bus connections between residential towns along the NSC faster.

The demolition is expected to be completed by April 2019.