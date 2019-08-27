A horrifying video shows the moment a huge rock fell 3,000 feet from a mountain at Zion National Park, injuring 3 people

- source
- Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
- A large chunk of rock broke off Cable Mountain, approximately 3,000 feet above Weeping Rock, in Zion National Park in Utah on Saturday, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
- It knocked down trees in its path, and hit visitors at a Weeping Rock rest stop with smaller rocks, branches, dust, and sand.
- Three visitors were injured in the incident, and one of them was transported to the hospital by a park ambulance, park officials said.
- Zion National Park ranger and public information officer Eugenne Moisa told Fox 13 Salt Lake City that about 19 people were stuck on a trail due to the rock fall, but they were all able to “self rescue.”
- East Rim Trail was closed following the incident, and shuttles were stopped for more than an hour as dust settled.
- A hiker caught the incident on camera and posted the footage to Facebook. Watch it below.
