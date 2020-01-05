Rockets were launched at the US Embassy in Baghdad for the 2nd night in a row

caption Iraqi forces taking security measures last Tuesday after an assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad. source Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Multiple rockets landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday evening, marking the second such attack in the past day.

The police told multiple outlets that six people were wounded as three rockets landed in the city’s heavily secured Green Zone and three others landed nearby.

US entities in the country have come under attack in recent weeks, and the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military official, by US forces has triggered fury from Iraq and Iran.

The police told the outlet that at least six people were wounded in the attacks, which employed Katyusha rockets.

It was the second such attack in the past few days after two rockets previously landed in the Green Zone, which contains the country’s parliament, government offices, and foreign embassies, on Saturday.

The strike comes at a tense time in US-Iraqi relations and is the latest of 14 times in the past two months that US entities in the country have been targeted.

The Daily Mail reported that Sunday’s strike came after the violent pro-Iran faction Kataeb Hezbollah warned Iraqi security forces to get away from US troops at bases across the country by 5 p.m. local time.

Last week, US authorities condemned attacks like a violent siege at the embassy and a December 27 rocket attack that killed an American military contractor near Kirkuk, Iraq. The White House connected both attacks to Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military official, before he was killed under orders from President Donald Trump.

The US shocked the region when an airstrike killed Soleimani at an airport in Baghdad on January 3, triggering furious responses from Iraq and Iran.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for Americans in the wake of Soleimani’s killing.