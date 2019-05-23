caption Taron Egerton stars as Elton John in “Rocketman.” source Paramount Pictures

“Rocketman” will be released on Friday, May 31.

The biopic chronicles the life of Elton John (portrayed by Taron Egerton), from a musical prodigy to a legendary artist.

Egerton and Bryce Dallas Howard are among the cast members who underwent physical transformations for their roles.

“Rocketman” is the latest biopic to hit theaters and it centers on the life of music icon Elton John (portrayed by Taron Egerton), from a piano prodigy to a legendary artist.

The movie, which Egerton describes as a “musical fantasy,” touches on John’s public and personal life. It also features an array of John’s hit songs that were recorded by Egerton. In addition to the main star’s physical transformation, his costars also donned different wigs and costumes to emulate the real-life figures they portray on screen.

Here’s what the cast of “Rocketman” looks like in real life.

Taron Egerton stars as British singer Elton John.

caption Taron Egerton in “Rocketman.” source Paramount Pictures

John (whose real name is Reginald Dwight) attended the Royal Academy of Music long before releasing more than 25 studio albums. He also worked closely with Egerton and the “Rocketman” filmmakers to depict his story.

John also gifted the actor with one of his diamond earrings.

To resemble John’s appearance, the 29-year-old got his hair dyed and thinned. His hairline was also altered and he wore a bald cap for some scenes.

“It was just horrible,” Egerton told The Hollywood Reporter of the new hairline. “They had to reshave it every day. I looked like Krusty the Clown.”

In real life, Egerton wears stylish, but less elaborate outfits than his character.

caption Taron Egerton at the “Rocketman” UK premiere. source Karwai Tang/WireImage

Egerton became a breakout actor when he starred as Eggsy in the 2014 movie “Kingsman: The Secret Service” alongside Colin Firth. He also sang John’s “I’m Still Standing” when he portrayed a gorilla named Johnny in the animated movie “Sing.”

Jamie Bell portrays Bernie Taupin, John’s songwriting partner.

caption Jamie Bell in “Rocketman.” source Paramount Pictures

The first song Taupin and John wrote together was “Scarecrow.”

Bell’s hair is much shorter off-screen.

The British actor has appeared in “King Kong,” “Snowpiercer,” and the 2015 “Fantastic Four” reboot.

Richard Madden plays John Reid, the singer’s manager and love interest.

caption Richard Madden in “Rocketman.” source Paramount Pictures

Reid also managed the British group Queen. In the 2018 movie “Bohemian Rhapsody,” he was portrayed by Aidan Gillen

Madden’s brown hair is styled differently in real life, and he currently rocks a gray streak

caption Richard Madden at the “Rocketman” UK premiere. source Karwai Tang/WireImage

The actor previously starred as Robb Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Madden recently won a Golden Globe for his role as David Budd on the drama series “Bodyguard.”

Bryce Dallas Howard stars as John’s mother named Sheila Dwight.

caption Bryce Dallas Howard in “Rocketman.” source Paramount Pictures

Howard portrays John’s mom from her early 20s until her 70s. The 38-year-old actress told INSIDER that her film appearance was inspired by her own mother’s look. She also wore prosthetics, a wig, and freckles.

Howard has straight red hair and bangs in real life.

caption Bryce Dallas Howard at the “Rocketman” UK premiere. source Karwai Tang/WireImage

Howard has appeared in a range of movies and TV shows over the years, including “Spider-Man 3,” “The Help,” and “Black Mirror.” She also starred alongside Chris Pratt in “Jurassic World” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Gemma Jones portrays John’s grandmother, Ivy.

caption Gemma Jones in “Rocketman.” source Paramount Pictures

In real life, John was raised mainly by his mother and grandmother.

Jones has white hair, bangs, and rosy cheeks off-screen.

caption Gemma Jones at the “Rocketman” UK premiere. source Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Harry Potter” fans might recognize Jones for her role as a nurse named Madam Pomfrey in the franchise. Jones recently starred as Aunt Anne Lister on HBO’s “Gentleman Jack.”

Steven Mackintosh plays John’s father, Stanley Dwight.

caption Steven Mackintosh in “Rocketman.” source Paramount Pictures

John’s parents got divorced when he was a child.

Mackintosh has a beard in real life.

caption Steven Mackintosh at the “Rocketman” UK premiere. source Karwai Tang/WireImage

Mackintosh is known for his role as Tanis in the “Underworld” movies.

Charlie Rowe as Ray Williams, a music producer.

caption Charlie Rowe in “Rocketman.” source Paramount Pictures

He was the head of A&R at Liberty Records and was John’s personal manager at one point. The singer was also introduced to Taupin through an ad that Williams put out.

Rowe’s hairstyle is slightly different from his character’s.

caption Charlie Rowe at the “Rocketman” UK premiere. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Rowe was previously on the ABC drama “Red Band Society” and CBS’ “Salvation.”