Rockwell Automation Appoints New Asia Pacific Regional President

Scott Wooldridge assumes role as Regional President, Asia Pacific, to lead the execution of the company’s strategy to bring the Connected Enterprise to life.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 April 2020 – Rockwell Automation, Inc (NYSE: ROK) today announced that Scott Wooldridge has been appointed as Regional President, Asia Pacific, succeeding Joe Sousa who had been serving in the role since August 2016. Wooldridge will be leading the execution of the company’s strategy to bring the Connected Enterprise to life, combining Rockwell Automation’s technology and domain expertise to deliver positive business outcomes for customers.













“Scott is an experienced executive with a proven track record and passion for developing customer centric strategies that drive results and foster partnerships and collaboration,” said Blake Moret, chaiman and chief executive officer, Rockwell Automation. “His strong history with Rockwell Automation and vast experience in the industry makes Scott the ideal candidate to lead Asia Pacific, particularly as we navigate more challenging times and continue to map our route to success.”





Having joined Rockwell Automation in 2017 as Regional Director, South Pacific, Wooldridge was most recently Vice President, Pacific Rim — a portfolio within the Asia Pacific region covering the markets of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea and South East Asia. Before joining Rockwell Automation, Scott held the role of chief executive officer at Energy Action and was a board member with the Energy Efficiency Council, both in Australia.





“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the Asia Pacific team and am already immensely proud of their response to the challenging environment we currently find ourselves in. I look forward to working closely with the regional leadership and our valued partners to deliver long-term sustainable success for Rockwell Automation in Asia Pacific.” said Scott Wooldridge, regional president, Rockwell Automation, Asia Pacific.





Rockwell Automation has had an established presence in Asia Pacific for over 40 years, and continues to invest in its vision of expanding human possibility and digital transformation for its customers across the region. With over 4000 dedicated employees in the region and a robust ecosystem of partners collaborating towards delivering value for our customers, Rockwell Automation continues to transform the industry, unlocking potential and productivity through automated and connected innovation.





About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.



