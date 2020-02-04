What it’s like to stay at the ‘best hostel in Africa,’ which looks more like a boutique hotel with a pool and a roof terrace

caption The Rodamón Riad in Marrakech, Morocco has a pool and roof terrace. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

The Rodamón Riad in Marrakech, Morocco looks and feels more like a boutique hotel than a hostel.

Recently voted the best hostel in Africa by Hostelworld’s HOSCAR awards, it has an outdoor pool, a roof terrace, and is beautifully decorated.

Prices start at $20.79 per night for a mixed 8-bed dorm, but the riad also offers private rooms from $126.85 per night.

Here’s what it’s like to stay there.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more details.

It’s not just awards season for the entertainment industries – the world of travel has it’s own sprinkling of glamour and prestige.

The winners of the 17th annual “HOSCARS” (Hostelworld Customer Annual Ratings) were announced by Hostelworld in January, crediting the crème de la crème of hip hostels across 250 categories based over a million reviews from guests over the previous year.

For a hostel to be “HOSCAR-worthy” it’s measured against criteria including overall customer experience, security, value for money, location, atmosphere, staff, cleanliness, and facilities.

Award groups range from “Best for solo female travelers” to “Best for career breakers (aged 31+),” as well as the top hostels in 170 countries and six continents.

The aesthetically-pleasing Rodamón Riad in Marrakech, Morocco was voted the best hostel in Africa, and with design touches that radiate boutique hotel rather than budget digs, it’s not hard to see why.

Starting from around $20.79 per night in the mixed dormitory, this hostel is a treasure for travellers wanting a bargain.

In a review of the riad, one guest said: “Best hostel I ever stayed at. Honestly recommend this to everyone visiting Marrakech.”

Here’s what it’s like inside.

The riad is just 10 minutes away from Marrakech’s teeming Jamaâ El Fna Square. However, in contrast to the chaotic bustle of the medina, this hostel is a peaceful oasis.

caption A calming haven to retreat into after a day of exploring. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

Morocco is well known for exquisite interiors, and Rodamón Riad’s covetable tiles continue waving the flag for beautiful decor. You’ll find yourself fantasizing about building a dream house where every room will be floor-to-ceiling ceramic.

caption Start your tile Pinterest board now. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

Spread over a couple of floors, the traditional set-up of a riad faces inward and is centered around an interior courtyard with a fountain.

caption A riad’s central point is an interior courtyard. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

The bubbling fountain in the Rodamón Riad is a hub for guests to escape to after touring the busy city.

caption Guests can hang out in the hostel’s courtyard. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

Riads were once the homes of rich merchants and courtiers, but now the building style is synonymous with a hotel or guesthouse.

caption The architectural style of a riad is common for a place to stay in Morocco. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

The light and airy colors, which are a contrast from the city outside, carry on through to the hostel dormitories. Bunks are a hostel norm, but each of these beds feature a couple of comforts to make sharing a sleeping space that little bit easier.

caption The cooling furnishings carry on into the rooms. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

There’s a cut away private shelf inside each bunk with your own personal plug point (diffusing any passive aggressive turf-wars over a socket) as well as a reading light.

caption Your very own plug point. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

Each occupant has access to a slice of privacy from the bunk’s curtains, and can store away possessions under the bed. A mixed 8-bed dorm starts at $20.79 per bed, per night.

caption There’s potential for a little privacy, even when sharing a room. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

For a lot of travelers on a budget, where they stay doesn’t have to be fancy, just comfortable and clean. This bodes well for the Rodamón Riad, as its highest criteria score (9.8 out of a maximum 10) is for cleanliness.

caption The Rodamón Riad is rated by guests as 9.8 out of 10 for cleanliness. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

One visitor said: “Cleanliness is top of mind here and it shows … The rooms are pristine with individual privacy partitions that keep each bunk dark so you can sleep in as well as individual lights, cubby, and plug next to each bed. The decor is simple and elegant, the space is enormous and feels nicer than a hotel.”

caption A guest said there always seemed to be someone cleaning in the riad. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

Source: Hostelworld

The calming aesthetic of the riad lends itself to the crisp white bedding guests sleep on, too.

caption No scratchy sheets here. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

If you don’t fancy sharing your space, the Rodamón Riad offers private rooms. Again, the style is fresh, bright, and could easily be confused for a five-star hotel. At roughly $126.85 per night, it’s a snip of luxury if you’re traveling on a budget.

caption The riad has private rooms too. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

The en-suite bathrooms are far from the stuff of hostel horrors, and reinforce the boutique hotel vibes.

caption Everything about the rooms would have you believe you’re in hotel rather than a hostel. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

They can even accommodate twin beds if you’re wanting some distance from your traveling partner.

caption Share a room without sharing a bed. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

The seating area in the private hostel room is a perk even for a hotel. “Perfect blend between hostel and hotel vibe,” one reviewer said. “The aesthetic and decor is just beautiful. Definitely stay here in Marrakesh.”

caption Some private bedrooms come with their own small seating space. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

Source: Hostelworld

Guests can recover from a hot day of sightseeing by plunging into the small but inviting outdoor splash pool. Although food and drinks are not included, there is a bar and cafe kitchen on site if you’re keen to eat closer to home.

caption Take a dip in the courtyard pool. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

The Rodamón Riad is the hostel that keeps on giving with a roof terrace and more seating areas to relax in. As one guest commented: “The breakfast was good, the room was spotless, and the rooftop terrace was awesome. This Riad feels more like a hotel than a hostel. It’s very quiet and is a wonderful escape right in the heart of the chaos of the Marrakech Médina.”

caption The hostel also has a roof terrace to unwind on. source Rodamón Riad/Hostelworld

Source: Hostelworld

Read more:

I’ve stayed at close to 100 hostels on 4 continents – here’s the best advice I can give you

Why you should skip the expensive hotel and stay in a hostel next time you travel

From a floating ice hotel to a safari train: These are the wildest luxury hotel openings of 2020

You can sleep in a see-through ‘Jungle Bubble’ in Thailand surrounded by rescue elephants